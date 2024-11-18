Vijender Gupta, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, on November 18, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, expressing his concerns over the alleged illegal settlement of Rohingya migrants in Delhi. In the letter dated November 18, 2024, Gupta accuses the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of actively facilitating these illegal settlements, which he claims undermine the Constitution, national security, and the integrity of India’s democracy. Gupta questions the AAP government’s silence on the issue and suggests that it could be a political strategy aimed at appeasing a particular vote bank. He warns that such actions represent a violation of electoral laws and pose a direct threat to national security. BJP's Vijender Gupta Declares Assets Worth Rs 1.48 Cr in Poll Affidavit.

Vijender Gupta Accuses AAP of Facilitating Illegal Rohingya Settlements in Delhi

