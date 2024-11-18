AAP leader Raghuvinder Shokeen will replace Kailash Gahlot as the new minister in the Delhi cabinet, the party confirmed on November 18. Shokeen, an MLA from Nangloi Jat, will assume the ministerial position vacated by Gahlot, who resigned from AAP the day before. Gahlot's resignation came just ahead of his switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he cited rising political ambitions within AAP. Kailash Gehlot Joins BJP: Former AAP Leader Switches Allegiance to Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi (Watch Video).

AAP Names Raghuvinder Shokeen as New Minister

AAP leader Raghuvinder Shokeen to become the new minister of Delhi cabinet. Raghuvinder Shokeen is an MLA from Nangloi Jat. He will become minister from the vacant position after Kailash Gahlot's resignation: AAP (file pic) pic.twitter.com/0kXZfyHQjV — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2024

