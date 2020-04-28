Rahul Gandhi Alleges Modi Government Hid List of Wilful Defaulters in Parliament, Says 'BJP Friends Among Top Bank Scammers'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, April 28: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the government hid the names of top 50 wilful defaulters in Parliament. He said that on March 16 he had asked the Finance Minister in the Lok Sabha for the list but was denied by the government. Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Narendra Modi to Take Strict Action Against 'Profiteering' in COVID-19 Test Kits Procurement.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said: "In Parliament, I asked a straight question that who are the top 50 bank thieves, the finance minister refused to answer, and now the RBI has given the list of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, all BJP friends. That is why the truth was hidden in Parliament." Rahul Gandhi Raises Issue of Migrant Workers at CWC Meeting, Priyanka Seeks Compassionate Approach Towards Coronavirus Patients.

संसद में मैंने एक सीधा सा प्रश्न पूछा था- मुझे देश के 50 सबसे बड़े बैंक चोरों के नाम बताइए। वित्तमंत्री ने जवाब देने से मना कर दिया। अब RBI ने नीरव मोदी, मेहुल चोकसी सहित भाजपा के ‘मित्रों’ के नाम बैंक चोरों की लिस्ट में डाले हैं। इसीलिए संसद में इस सच को छुपाया गया। pic.twitter.com/xVAkxrxyVM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2020

The Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala earlier alleged that, "Helping fugitives and waiving off their loans has become the main agenda of the BJP. On March 16, 2020, Rahul Gandhi asked Modi govt in Parliament, names of 50 top bank scamsters in India. The Govt and the FM kept mum and refused to disclose any names."

"Modi govt's financial mismanagement has caused the NPA crisis to balloon out of proportion. This is what happens when an economy, primed to be one of the largest in the world, is run by an 'Entire Political Scientist'. Taxpayer money is being used to bailout the Govt's rich friends. How long will the govt continue the charade of working for the poor and the middle class?, said the party.