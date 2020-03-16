Rahul Gandhi Says He Was 'Denied Permission' by Lok Sabha Speaker to Ask Questions on 'Wilful Defaulters' From Government

Rahul Gandhi | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 16: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that he was denied the permission to ask questions to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the names of wilful defaulters in the parliament. He also alleged that the government is refraining to reveal the names of 500 defaulters because of whom the India's banking system is facing an crisis.

Speaking to the reporters outside the parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "I had asked a simple question about the names of wilful defaulters. But I was not given a clear answer. What hurt me was that the Speaker did not allow me to ask a secondary question which is my right as a member of Parliament." Rahul Gandhi Jabs PM Modi Again on Petrol and Diesel Prices, Says 'Our Genius Has Gone and Hiked Excise Duty on Fuel'.

Earlier he asked in the Lok Sabha, "Banking system practically not working. I feel more banks will fail because of the current global scenario. I want to know which are the top 50 wilful defaulters in this country. I never got my answer."

While replying back to Gandhi's first allegation, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur had said in Lod Sabha, "A list of wilful defaulters is available on the website.There is nothing to hide. All these people took money went away during their (Congress) govt. The question posed by a senior member of the House shows his lack of understanding of the subject."

