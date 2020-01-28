Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Narendra Modi Over Unemployment at Jaipur's Yuva Aakrosh Rally, Says '2 Crore Jobs Were Promised But 1 Crore Lost'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Jaipur, January 28: Former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment. Gandhi said that the premier had promised two crore jobs but our "youth have lost 1 crore jobs." He said that PM Modi only talks about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) but never mentions the biggest issue- unemployment. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Meet NHRC Officials Against UP Police Crackdown on Anti-CAA Protesters.

"PM Modi had promised two crore jobs, but last year our youth lost one crore jobs. Wherever PM goes he talks of CAA, NRC but the biggest issue of unemployment is not mentioned, PM doesn't even speak a word on it," the Congress leader. PM Narendra Modi's Extensive Budget 2020 Consultations Reserved Only for Crony Capitalist Friends: Rahul Gandhi.

"The reputation and image that India had in the world were that it is a country of brotherhood, love and unity, while Pakistan was known for hatred and divisiveness. This image of India has been damaged by Narendra Modi. Today, India is considered as the rape capital of the world," he said.

Further targeting the government on demonetisation, Gandhi said, "Even today ask an 8-year-old, did demonetisation benefit you or harm you? The child will say harm. Earlier we were competing with China but now sadly, China has left us far behind. The whole world knows if there is anyone who can rival China, it is India's youth."

The Congress leader said that during the UPA government India's GDP was growing at 9 percent but now it is growing only at 2.5 per cent. "During UPA, India grew at 9 per cent. The entire world was looking towards us. Today, you have different parameters to measure GDP and you have 5% rate, if you use old parameters, then India is growing at 2.5 per cent," the Congress MP said while addressing a Yuva Aakrosh Rally in Jaipur.