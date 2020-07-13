Jaipur, July 13: Why did Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shunt his MLAs to a resort in a luxury bus after flashing a victory sign during the CLP meeting called on Monday? If he is claiming 'all is well' within his camp, he should immediately call for a floor test in the Assembly to show his strength, one of the Sachin Pilot loyalists told IANS here after Rajasthan Congress MLAs were sent to the Fairmont Hotel soon after the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting called at the CMs residence on Monday.

In fact, questions were also raised on the number of MLAs who were supposedly present at the Chief Minister's residence for the CLP meeting as quoted by the Gehlot camp.

While Gehlot claimed that there were over 100 MLAs, sources said that there were around 90 MLAs present in the meeting, while 18 MLAs from the Pilot camp boycotted the CLP meet. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow at 10 AM, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite.

Surprisingly, among those present in the meeting, a few MLAs are being considered as strong supporters of Pilot, which shows that the 'game is not yet over', said one of the Congress members.

Meanwhile, the Congress has called another MLAs' meeting on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m.

Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President Archana Sharma on Monday night made an emotional appeal to all party MLAs who skipped the meet on Monday to remain present in Tuesday's meeting.

"Those who could not come for the CLP meeting on Monday should attend the meeting scheduled at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday. We all need to stay together to stay strong. All the MLAs should attend the meeting for the well-being of the Congress family. We all are members of the family and hence should stay together to serve the people who have voted for us to serve their needs," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP state President Satish Poonia said, "The Congress government has lost its credibility among the voters and hence collapse of this government shall spell better for the people who have been suffering since the time the government came to power in December 2018," he said.

"We will evaluate the situation and shall take any step as per the directions given by the central leadership," he said, when asked about BJP's stand on the present developments.

It needs to be mentioned here that Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot had announced on Sunday that the Gehlot government was in minority as 30 MLAs were supporting him.

Meanwhile, Pilot loyalists who skipped the meeting on Monday included Rakesh Pareek, Murari Lal Meena, GR Khatana, Indraraj Gurjar, Gajendra Singh Shaktawat, Harish Meena, Deependra Singh, Bhanwarlal Sharma, Indira Meena, Vijendra Ola, Hemaram, PR Meena, Ramesh Meena, Vishwendra Singh, Ramniwas, Mukesh Bhakar, Bhanwarlal meghwal and Suresh Modi.

Three of them are state ministers, namely Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena and Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who is not well. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress MLAs Sent in Buses to Resort Outside Jaipur After Meeting With CM Ashok Gehlot.

Along with this, three Independent MLAs disassociated by Congress -- Omprakash Hudla, Suresh Tank and Khushveer Singh -- seem to be standing with Pilot after the ACB filed FIR against them for their involvement in 'alleged poaching of MLAs'.

Two Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs, meanwhile, have decided to stand aloof and not vote in favour of anyone -- be it Pilot or Gehlot camp.

So the question remains, is the Gehlot government safe?

