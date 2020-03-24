Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Deferred by Election Commission Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Rajya Sabha | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 24: Amid the country-wide lockdown and 446 active cases of coronavirus, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday has deferred the Rajya Sabha Elections. The elections were scheduled to take place on March 26.

Earlier on March 18, 37 ruling and Opposition party candidates were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, while the remiaining candidates' fate was scheduled to be decided on March 26. However, the ECI has deferred the Rajya Sabha Elections amid the COVID outbreak. Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Deepender Hooda Among List of Candidates Elected Unopposed.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred the Rajya Sabha Elections. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pKY5dVY3uM — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

Accordiong to the infromation, elections to the remaining seats in the Upper House was to be held for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The last date for withdrawal of nomination for 55 Rajya Sabha seats spread over 17 states ended on March 18.