Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress' Deepender Hooda Among List of Candidates Elected Unopposed

Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 18: Candidates from nine states have been elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha elections 2020. Among major names who will take oath as Member of Upper House of India's Parliament include Shiv Sena's deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress veteran Deepender Hooda. Senior Congressman Rajeev Satav is also a major candidate to be elected without any opposition from Maharashtra.

From Haryana, BJP candidates Ram Chander Jangra and Dushyant Gautam were elected unopposed. In Odisha, all the four candidates nominated by the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) - Subhash Singh, Munna Khan, Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mahanta - were also nominated without any obstacle from the Opposition legislators. Jyotiraditya Scindia Named Rajya Sabha Candidate From Madhya Pradesh After Joining BJP.

In Assam, Biswajit Daimary of the Bodoland People's Front (BDF), Bhubaneswar Kalita of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan of the Congress were declared winner unopposed by the Election Commission.

From Maharashtra, where Priyanka Chaturvedi got elected, five other candidates also sailed through with no opposition. They are: Sharad Pawar (NCP), Fauzia Khan (NCP), Ramdas Athawale (RPI), Udayanraje Bhosale (BJP) and Bhagwat Karad (BJP).

The Rajya Sabha, consisting of 245 members, is comprised by members nominated through MLAs in the respective state assemblies. At present, the BJP is the largest party in the Rajya Sabha but lack absolute majority numbers. The party's effective realpolitik has, however, allowed it to pass through the House key Bills including criminalisation of triple talaq, bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).