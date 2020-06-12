Jaipur, June 12: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly destroying the democracy in India at a time the country is fighting coronavirus. He was of the opinion that the Congress will the Rajya Sabha polls as two CPI-M MLAs will support them in the election.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, along with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot said, "We are united. Not a single vote of our MLAs will go to anyone else in Rajya Sabha elections & our two candidates will emerge victorious. Two CPI-M MLAs will support us in the election." Sachin Pilot Denies Rift in Rajasthan Congress, Says Will Win Two Rajya Sabha Seats; Here's The Number Game.

Adding more, CM Gehlot accused BJP of delaying the Rajya Sabha elections as their alleged horse-trading was not complete. He said. "The Rajya Sabha elections could've been conducted two months back, but it was postponed for no reason because BJP's horse-trading was not complete." Remembering the past month's experiences, Gehlot even stated that the world was battling the coronavirus crisis, while the BJP was busy bringing the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh down.

Here's what CM Gehlot said:

Earlier, Sachin Pilot denied rift in the state Congress party and said all legislators are united. Speaking to media, Sachin Pilot also said the Congress will win two out of three Rajya Sabha seat going to polls on June 19. Election Commission on June 1 announced conducting polls for 24 seats of the Rajya Sabha in June 19, speculations are ripe that Bhartiya Janata Party is most likely to add 9 seats in the polls to its tally.

As per to the records, BJP currently has a strength of 75 seats in Rajya Sabha, which has decreased from 81 after biennial election in March this year. Even if BJP wins 9 seats and NDA's tally reach 100, the alliance would still require the support of 22 MPs in in the 242-member Rajya Sabha.

