Jaipur, August 10: Former Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met the Congress leadership in Delhi. It was the first meeting of Sachin Pilot with the high command of the party since the rebellion broke out in Rajasthan in July this year. According to reports, Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi on Monday at around 12:30 pm. Reports claimed that there had been a positive impact of the meeting. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Few Rebel Congress MLAs Approached Senior Leadership to Return, Say Reports.

Earlier in the day, reports also surfaced that few rebel Congress MLAs approached the top leadership of the Congress. The development came days before the commencement of the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly. Last month also, Pilot reportedly met Priyanka, but the meeting did not yield positive results as the former deputy CM of Rajasthan rejected to negotiate if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was not removed.

On Sunday night, a Congress Legislature Party meeting was held in a Jaisalmer hotel, where MLAs from the Gehlot camp are lodged. In this meeting, they held mixed views on taking back the rebels into the party fold. The Rajasthan CM also wrote a letter to all MLAs, appealing to them to listen to the people's voice to save democracy and to stand by truth. Sachin Pilot, Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM Amid Political Row in Rajasthan, Thanks Those Out in His Support.

Pilot was sacked from the post of Deputy CM on July 14. Before the political crisis erupted in the state, the Congress had 125 MLAs with its individual tally at 100. However, now with 19 MLAs gone, it has 106 MLAs. Three independents also extended their support to Pilot. So Gehlot has only support of 103 MLAs. One MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma is unwell, and hence the effective figure is 102. If the six BSP MLAs get a stay order, this number gets reduced to 96.

