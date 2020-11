Lucknow, November 14: The Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged that every section of the society is a victim of injustice and crime under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

In a Hindi tweet, the SP wished Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and said "it was in the SP regime that Lok Bhavan was constructed and policies were formulated for development of farmers, youth and women." UP Shocker: Samajwadi Party Leader Shares Video Alleging Two Party Leaders, Chhote Lal Diwakar And His Son, Shot Dead on Camera by Goons.

Samajwadi Party's Tweet

श्री @kpmaurya1 जी आपको दीपावली की शुभ शुभकामनाएँ ! सपा सरकार में लोकभवन का निर्माण प्रदेश के किसान,नौजवान, महिलाओं के विकास और नीति निर्धारित करने के लिए किया गया था।BJP सरकार में हर वर्ग की जनता अन्याय और सत्ता संरक्षित अत्याचार का शिकार है।स्वयं आप तो गड्ढामुक्ति भी कर ना सके। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) November 14, 2020

"In the BJP government's rule, every section of the society has been a victim of injustice and crime patronised by those in power. You yourself have not been able to make roads pot-hole free," it tweeted.