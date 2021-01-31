New Delhi, January 31: Microblogging website Twitter has flagged a tweet by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra that had an edited clip of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and has termed it as 'manipulated media'. The tweet that has been shared by Patra has the caption that states that Kejriwal has supported the three agricultural laws. As the video went viral on social media platforms, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia termed the viral clip as a 'doctored video' of the AAP Chief. Sisodia said that his party will take legal action against BJP for allegedly sharing a doctored video of Kejriwal.

During a press conference, Sisodia said that BJP has used the doctored interview of Kejriwal to create a false impression among the people. "The BJP knows that Kejriwal is the only leader with credibility and hence they have used his doctored interview to create a false impression among the people", Sisodia said. The Delhi Deputy CM claimed that since the BJP has "failed in all its machinations" against the farmers, they plotted a new scheme riding on Kejriwal's popularity. Tractor Rally Violence: Twitter Suspends Over 550 Accounts After Violence During Farmers' Republic Day Tractor Parade.

Here's the tweet by Sambit Patra:

According to a report by PTI, Sisodia said that the doctored video was created by selectively editing a long interview of Kejriwal and placing fake bytes in some places. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not allow such machinations by the BJP and will take legal action against them," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).