Shashi Tharoor's Coronavirus Dig at Modi Government: 'Narendra Modi Govt Completely Immune to Karo-Na-Virus'

Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 7: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has again slammed the Narendra Modi government on Friday by taking reference of the deadly coronavirus. In his latest tweet, Tharoor took a dig at the current government and said, "It is clear the government's implementation record is so disastrous because they are completely immune to the Karo-na virus." This comes a day after Tharoor attacked PM Modi for his dig in Parliament over Jammu and Kashmir and accused him of distorting history.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President, PM Modi criticised those opposing the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and suggested that the Congress leader should be concerned about harmony in the place because he was a "son-in-law" of the region, referring to his late wife Sunanda Pushkar. Shashi Tharoor Defends Kunal Kamra on Airlines' Ban, Says 'Govt Schemes Should Be Renamed as Sit-Down India, Shutdown India And Shut-Up India'.

Check Shashi Tharoor's tweet here:

It is clear the government's implementation record is so disastrous because they are completely immune to the karo-na virus. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 7, 2020

Following the Kunal Kamra controversy, where he was banned by several airlines, Shashi Tharoor came out in support of the comedian. He criticised the government and said, "Centre was "only doing lip service" to initiatives such as Digital India and Startup India, Shashi Tharoor said that government schemes should be renamed "sit down India, shut down India and shut up India."