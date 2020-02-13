Supreme Court Order on Criminal Cases Against Candidates Will Strengthen Electoral Democracy: BJP

File image of Supreme Court (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 13: The ruling BJP on Thursday said the Supreme Court direction that all political parties upload on their websites details of pending criminal cases against their candidates would strengthen electoral democracy. It also said the directions would enable voters to make a choice keeping "all factors" in mind when they cast their vote.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all political parties to upload on their website details of pending criminal cases against candidates contesting polls, noting that there has been an alarming increase in criminalisation of politics.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the orders of the top court have to be complied with. Supreme Court Orders Political Parties to Upload Reasons for Selection of Candidates With Criminal Cases on Their Websites.

"It strengthens the electoral democratic process in enabling the voters to make a choice keeping all factors in mind," he said. The apex court said political parties will also have to upload on their websites reasons for selecting such candidates.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said the reasons for selecting candidates with pending criminal cases should be justifiable with reference to qualification and merit and not merely on winnability.