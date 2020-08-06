New Delhi, August 6: India today remembers the country's former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on August 6 last year. Sushma Swaraj, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran, died after a cardiac arrest. Born on February 14 in 1952, Swaraj was known as "people's minister" and was admired across party lines. For her exceptional service as a lawmaker, she was given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. On Sushma Swaraj's first death anniversary, LatestLY complies a list of interesting facts about the former External Affairs Minister. Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra Renamed As Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Ahead of Late BJP Leader.

Sushma Swaraj's parents hailed from a place called Dharampura in Pakistan's Lahore.

Sushma Swaraj was a recipient of the best cadet award in N.C.C. for three consecutive years during studies at Sanatan Dharma College in Ambala Cantonment.

An articulate speaker, Swaraj received the award for the best speech in Hindi for three consecutive years organized by the Language Department of Haryana. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Misses Sushma Swaraj on Rakhi, Shares Beautiful Picture.

Sushma Swaraj was wedded to Swaraj Kaushal who was given the title of 'Senior Advocate' as early as when he was 34 years old.

At the age of 25, Sushma Swaraj was the youngest state cabinet minister when Chief Minister Devi Lal inducted her in his Cabinet in 1977.

As the Information and Broadcasting Minister in 1996, it was her decision to live telecast the Lok Sabha debates.

When the BJP appointed Swaraj as an official spokesperson, she became the first woman to occupy the post in any national political party.

Swaraj holds the credit of being the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi. She achieved the distinction in October 1998.

Sushma Swaraj also became the first woman leader of Opposition in the Indian Parliament.

Swaraj was a staunch believer of astrology and gemology.

A lawyer by profession, Swaraj entered into electoral politics in 1973 when she won the Ambala Cantonment assembly seat in Haryana. Her rise in politics from a student leader in Haryana to the country's second woman External Affairs Minister coincided with the growth of BJP as a party.

