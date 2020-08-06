New Delhi, August 6: India today remembers the country's former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who died on August 6 last year. Sushma Swaraj, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran, died after a cardiac arrest. Born on February 14 in 1952, Swaraj was known as "people's minister" and was admired across party lines. For her exceptional service as a lawmaker, she was given the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award. On Sushma Swaraj's first death anniversary, LatestLY complies a list of interesting facts about the former External Affairs Minister. Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra Renamed As Sushma Swaraj Bhawan Ahead of Late BJP Leader.
- Sushma Swaraj's parents hailed from a place called Dharampura in Pakistan's Lahore.
- Sushma Swaraj was a recipient of the best cadet award in N.C.C. for three consecutive years during studies at Sanatan Dharma College in Ambala Cantonment.
- An articulate speaker, Swaraj received the award for the best speech in Hindi for three consecutive years organized by the Language Department of Haryana. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Misses Sushma Swaraj on Rakhi, Shares Beautiful Picture.
- Sushma Swaraj was wedded to Swaraj Kaushal who was given the title of 'Senior Advocate' as early as when he was 34 years old.
- At the age of 25, Sushma Swaraj was the youngest state cabinet minister when Chief Minister Devi Lal inducted her in his Cabinet in 1977.
- As the Information and Broadcasting Minister in 1996, it was her decision to live telecast the Lok Sabha debates.
- When the BJP appointed Swaraj as an official spokesperson, she became the first woman to occupy the post in any national political party.
- Swaraj holds the credit of being the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi. She achieved the distinction in October 1998.
- Sushma Swaraj also became the first woman leader of Opposition in the Indian Parliament.
- Swaraj was a staunch believer of astrology and gemology.
A lawyer by profession, Swaraj entered into electoral politics in 1973 when she won the Ambala Cantonment assembly seat in Haryana. Her rise in politics from a student leader in Haryana to the country's second woman External Affairs Minister coincided with the growth of BJP as a party.
