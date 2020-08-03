New Delhi, August 3: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that he missed former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj. The V-P shared an old picture of Swaraj tying rakhi on his wrist and said he missed her. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings to Citizens of India on Rakhi Festival.

"Dear sister Sushma, missing you a lot today," said Naidu in a tweet while shared a picture. Every year on Raksha Bandhanam, Swaraj used to visit Naidu at his residence. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind & VP Venkaiah Naidu Greet People on the Auspicious Rakhi Festival.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu:

Dear sister Sushma, missing you a lot today... pic.twitter.com/BARY1Mi367 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2020

Sushma Swaraj was a Rajya Sabha member for three terms. She was also elected to Lok Sabha four times. Swaraj passed away in August last year, nearly week ahead of Rakhi festival.

Last year, while paying tributes to former EAM in Rajya Sabha, the VP said that she was a sister and "this year I will be missing this honour". She was a popular leader across party lines and was known for responding quickly to people who reach out to her for help on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).