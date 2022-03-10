New Delhi, March 10: The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand is leading in 44 constituencies but Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing in his constituency Khatima to the Congress candidate.

As per latest Election Commission update at 11 a.m., the BJP is leading in 44 constituencies with 44.2 per cent vote share while the principal opposition party Congress is leading in 21 seats with 39.2 per cent vote share. The Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in two seats with 4.8 per cent vote share while two independents are leading in Uttarakhand.

Till 11 a.m., Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami got 3,985 votes with 43.63 per cent of vote share while Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri has got 4,939 votes with 54.07 per cent vote share. Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP Crosses Majority Mark in Latest Trends, Congress Leading On 22 Seats.

In Lalkuwa constituency, former Chief Minister of the state and Congress candidate Harish Rawat is trailing to BJP's Dr Mohan Singh Bist. Till 11 a.m., Rawat has got 14,151 votes with 33.81 per cent vote share while the Bist got 22,767 votes with 54.4 per cent vote share.

