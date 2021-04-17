Kolkata, April 17: The polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 is currently underway. It begun at 7 am today. The voting will take place in 45 Vidhan Sabha seats across six districts. This phase has the maximum number of assembly constituencies that are going for polls. The polling will conclude at 6:30 pm. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Know How To Check Your Name in Voter List Online & Download Voter Slip For Voting in Phase 5 Vidhan Sabha Polls.

There are 342 candidates in the fray for the fifth phase of polling. TMC candidates Goutem Deb, Tapas Roy, Bratya Basu and Aditi Munshi, BJP’s Sarmik Bhattacharya, Parno Mittra and Jaggannath Sarkar and Left Front leader Ashok Bhattacharya, are among the prominent names in this phase. The main competition is between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Tapas Roy Vs Parno Mittra in Baranagar & Other Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 5 Polls.

Assembly Constituencies Going For Polls in The Fifth Phase:

S.No. Constituency 1 Dhupguri (SC) 2 Maynaguri (SC) 3 Jalpaiguri (SC) 4 Rajganj (SC) 5 Dabgram-Phulbari 6 Mal (SC) 7 Nagarkata (ST) 8 Kalimpong 9 Darjeeling 10 Kurseong 11 Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) 12 Siliguri 13 Phansidewa (ST) 14 Santipur 15 Ranaghat Uttar Paschim 16 Krishnaganj (SC) 17 Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC) 18 Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) 19 Chakdaha Bankim 20 Kalyani (SC) 21 Haringhata (SC) 22 Panihati 23 Kamarhati 24 Baranagar 25 Dum Dum 26 Rajarhat New Town 27 Bidhannagar 28 Rajarhat Gopalpur 29 Madhyamgram 30 Barasat 31 Deganga 32 Haroa 33 Minakhan (SC) 34 Sandeshkhali (ST) 35 Basirhat Dakshin 36 Basirhat Uttar 37 Hingalganj (SC) 38 Khandaghosh (SC) 39 Burdwan Dakshin 40 Raina (SC) 41 Jamalpur (SC) 42 Monteswar 43 Kalna (SC) 44 Memari 45 Burdwan Uttar (SC)

The Election Commission has made all necessary preparation for the fifth phase. The poll body has deployed 853 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal. In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the EC has decided to allow a maximum of 1,000 electors in a Polling Station instead of earlier 1,500 electors. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 5 Key Candidates.

The seats where voting is taking place in the fifth phase are the ones where the BJP collectively had received more votes than the TMC in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The saffron party had got 45 percent of votes as compared to the TMC, which had received only 41.5 percent polls. Meanwhile, in 2016, the ruling TMC had won 32 seats out of the total 45 seats.

Apart from West Bengal Assembly elections, voting is also taking place today for the by-Elections of two Lok Sabha seats, including Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and Belgaum in Karnataka, along with 12 Assembly Constituencies spread over nine states.

The Vidhan Sabha elections in West Bengal for 294-member assembly are taking place in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. Till now, the elections took place in 135 constituencies – 30 seats in the first phase on March 27, 30 seats in the second phase on April 1, and 31 seats in the third phase on April 6 and 44 in the fourth phase on April 10. The results will be declared on May 2.

