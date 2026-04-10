Kolkata, April 10: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in West Bengal within six months if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state. Shah made these remarks as he released the party's manifesto, "Sankalp Patra", earlier in the day for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Addressing a programme in Kolkata after releasing the party's manifesto, Shah said several BJP-ruled states have already implemented the UCC to ensure that a single, uniform set of laws applies to all citizens across states.

"Several BJP-ruled states have implemented the Uniform Civil Code. Within six months, we will implement the UCC in Bengal and ensure that a single, uniform set of laws applies to all citizens across the state," he said. He further said the party would take steps to stop infiltration and cattle smuggling across the state's borders. "We will not only seal Bengal's borders against infiltrators but also ensure that not a single cow is smuggled out of India through Bengal," Shah said. BJP's Big Promise: 'Bikosito Paschim Banga Sankalp Patra' to Release on April 10.

Speaking about the party's election manifesto, Shah said the "Sankalp Patra" presents a roadmap to address concerns of various sections of society in the state that would bring every section of Bengal out of despair. "This manifesto is a path to bring every section of Bengal out of despair. It will show a new way out for farmers surrounded by various kinds of fears. This manifesto will also place before the people of Bengal the roadmap for the developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi," he said. The Union Home Minister further claimed that people in the state are seeking political change.

"The people are frightened and disillusioned. The people want change from the heart. Today we are working as the main opposition party in the Bengal Assembly," he said. Shah further said that a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will be constituted to investigate all instances of political violence, and additionally, three White Papers will be introduced to address corruption, political violence, and the restoration of law and order. Amit Shah to Unveil BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata Today, Pledges Change in West Bengal.

‘Will Implement UCC in Bengal Within Six Months’

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been implemented in several BJP-ruled states. We will implement the UCC in Bengal within six months. So that there is one law in Bengal for every citizen. - Shri @AmitShah Watch full video:https://t.co/qxXJHURSY6 pic.twitter.com/6JOrfEHFnm — BJP (@BJP4India) April 10, 2026

"We will constitute a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate all instances of political violence--regardless of which party was targeted--and ensure that every case is brought to its logical conclusion. Three White Papers will be introduced to address corruption, political violence, and the restoration of law and order," said Shah. The manifesto, themed around the concept of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal), promises a radical shift in governance, focusing heavily on national security, youth employment, and women's safety. Listing key commitments, Amit Shah said the BJP has outlined 15 major promises in its manifesto, aimed at addressing governance, development, and security concerns in West Bengal. Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.