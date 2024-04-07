West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Candidates for Three More LS Constituencies, Fields Azahar Mollick From Uluberia

Kolkata, April 7: The Congress on Sunday announced candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Bangaon-SC, Uluberia, and Ghatal. The Congress’s decision to field Dr Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal, in West Midnapore, means that no seat-sharing agreement for the constituency has been reached with the Left Front, which has already fielded Tapan Gangly as its candidate. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Names of Three Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls in West Bengal

Both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress have fielded actors-turned-politicians from Ghatal. While Trinamool Congress has re-nominated its sitting MP Deepak Adhikari aka Dev, the BJP’s bet is Hiran Chatterjee, currently the party legislator from the Kharagpur-Sadar assembly constituency in the district. The Congress has announced the name of Azahar Mollick as the party candidate from Uluberia, in Howrah district, and the name of Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC, in North 24 Parganas district. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Declares Names for Three Seats in Madhya Pradesh, Fields Two Ex-MLAs

The Left Front has not announced any candidate from any of these two constituencies, as yet. The Congress has announced Anju Begum from the Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district which is going for by-elections alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The by-poll was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting Trinamool legislator Idris Ali recently.