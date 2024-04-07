West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Candidates for Three More LS Constituencies, Fields Azahar Mollick From Uluberia

The Congress on Sunday announced candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Bangaon-SC, Uluberia, and Ghatal.

Politics IANS| Apr 07, 2024 05:55 PM IST
A+
A-
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Candidates for Three More LS Constituencies, Fields Azahar Mollick From Uluberia
Representational Image (File Photo)

Kolkata, April 7: The Congress on Sunday announced candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Bangaon-SC, Uluberia, and Ghatal. The Congress’s decision to field Dr Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal, in West Midnapore, means that no seat-sharing agreement for the constituency has been reached with the Left Front, which has already fielded Tapan Gangly as its candidate. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Names of Three Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls in West Bengal

Both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress have fielded actors-turned-politicians from Ghatal. While Trinamool Congress has re-nominated its sitting MP Deepak Adhikari aka Dev, the BJP’s bet is Hiran Chatterjee, currently the party legislator from the Kharagpur-Sadar assembly constituency in the district. The Congress has announced the name of Azahar Mollick as the party candidate from Uluberia, in Howrah district, and the name of Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC, in North 24 Parganas district. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Declares Names for Three Seats in Madhya Pradesh, Fields Two Ex-MLAs

The Left Front has not announced any candidate from any of these two constituencies, as yet. The Congress has announced Anju Begum from the Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district which is going for by-elections alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The by-poll was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting Trinamool legislator Idris Ali recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Politics IANS| Apr 07, 2024 05:55 PM IST
A+
A-
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Candidates for Three More LS Constituencies, Fields Azahar Mollick From Uluberia
Representational Image (File Photo)

Kolkata, April 7: The Congress on Sunday announced candidates for three more Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal - Bangaon-SC, Uluberia, and Ghatal. The Congress’s decision to field Dr Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal, in West Midnapore, means that no seat-sharing agreement for the constituency has been reached with the Left Front, which has already fielded Tapan Gangly as its candidate. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Announces Names of Three Candidates for Upcoming LS Polls in West Bengal

Both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress have fielded actors-turned-politicians from Ghatal. While Trinamool Congress has re-nominated its sitting MP Deepak Adhikari aka Dev, the BJP’s bet is Hiran Chatterjee, currently the party legislator from the Kharagpur-Sadar assembly constituency in the district. The Congress has announced the name of Azahar Mollick as the party candidate from Uluberia, in Howrah district, and the name of Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC, in North 24 Parganas district. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Declares Names for Three Seats in Madhya Pradesh, Fields Two Ex-MLAs

The Left Front has not announced any candidate from any of these two constituencies, as yet. The Congress has announced Anju Begum from the Bhagabangola Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district which is going for by-elections alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The by-poll was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting Trinamool legislator Idris Ali recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Azahar Mollick Bangaon-SC Congress Dr Papiya Chakraborty Ghatal Lok Sabha Election 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Uluberia West Bengal
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 7, 2024
News

PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 7, 2024
India Will Hunt Down Its Enemies Within and Outside Its Borders, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan
News

India Will Hunt Down Its Enemies Within and Outside Its Borders, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan
PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 7, 2024
News

PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 7, 2024
India Will Hunt Down Its Enemies Within and Outside Its Borders, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan
News

India Will Hunt Down Its Enemies Within and Outside Its Borders, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Rajasthan
BJP Giving ‘400 Paar’ Slogan To Ensure People Don’t Ask Why Petrol ‘100 Paar’, Says Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar
Politics

BJP Giving ‘400 Paar’ Slogan To Ensure People Don’t Ask Why Petrol ‘100 Paar’, Says Congress Leader Kanhaiya Kumar
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP Names Candidates for Three Valley Seats, Fields Mehbooba Mufti Against Ghulam Nabi Azad in Anantnag
Politics

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PDP Names Candidates for Three Valley Seats, Fields Mehbooba Mufti Against Ghulam Nabi Azad in Anantnag
Google Trends Google Trends
Surya Grahan 2024
100K+ searches
Suryakumar Yadav
100K+ searches
F1
50K+ searches
Wankhede Stadium
50K+ searches
World Health Day
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai
Google Trends Google Trends
Surya Grahan 2024
100K+ searches
Suryakumar Yadav
100K+ searches
F1
50K+ searches
Wankhede Stadium
50K+ searches
World Health Day
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma