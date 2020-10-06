Amaravati, October 6: Zakia Khanum and Penmetsa Suryanarayana Raju were on Tuesday sworn in as members of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

While Khanum has been nominated under the Governor's quota, Raju has been nominated from the MLAs quota, said an official.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, Tribal Welfare Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, Chief Whip Gudikota Srikanth Reddy and others.

Basha congratulated the new MLCs and recalled the services of Khanum's late husband Abdul Awaz Khan to the YSR Congress Party. He hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving an opportunity to Khanum to serve in the council.

Sreevani said Reddy honours people who believe in the party ideology and work for it, citing the case of the two nominated MLCs.

