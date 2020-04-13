Poly Woven Association Makes a Huge Donation of Rs 2.95 Crore to the CM Relief Fund in Gujarat

Poly Woven Association Member (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Everyone in India is united together in defeating the deadly coronavirus. In such times, people have been empowering and helping each other in any capacity. Every person has taken different initiatives, be it by helping monetarily or making donations for essential commodities. In this time of crisis, each and every contribution makes a huge difference. Poly woven Association in Gujarat is the latest name to make its contribution and has donated Rs 2.95 crore to the CM Relief Fund of the Gujarat government.

The huge amount has been contributed to make Polypropylene (PP) bags and High-density polyethylene (HDPE) bags. It will be used for the storage of essential food, ration and other commodities like sugar, wheat, rice dal and many other items. The president of Poliwowen Association, Mr Alpesh Patel and his committee members voluntarily came together to raise such a whopping amount. World Health Organization (WHO) encouraged the association and looking at several other contributions, the company even accelerated to come forward and make the donation.

Amidst this pandemic, Mr Alpesh Patel along with Mr Durlabhji Dethriya has truly made the right contribution in Gujarat. Besides this, Mr Alpesh Patel requested many other associations and organizations to come forward and help the nation. “This is a testing time for all of us. In this unfortunate situation, every contribution is important. No matter how big or small the amount is or what you donate, the only thing that matters is in what capacity people are contributing to save the humankind. Let’s stay united and defeat COVID-19 together”, he said. He further also stated that for every good deed, God will bless everyone with the best.