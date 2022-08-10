Jaipur, Aug 10: A Class 10 student in Jaipur committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a three-storey apartment building.

On Wednesday morning, the body of Navya Sehgal (15) was found lying near the building.

The police recovered Sehgal's mobile and sandals from the roof. An FSL team was also called on the spot. Mumbai: Class 9 Girl Commits Suicide by Jumping Off Kandivali Building; Neighbour Shoots Video of Chilling Act

Sodala police station Circle Inspector Satpal said that it has come to the fore that at around 1.30 a.m. her elder brother had told her to leave the mobile phone and sleep.

After this the brother went to his room. Navya's father was also sleeping in his room. It is believed that Navya later reached the roof late in the night and jumped off from there.

The people in the neighbourhood found the girl's body around 6 a.m. and informed the family and police. The family lived in an apartment on the second floor of the building. Navya was a student of Delhi Public School. Her father, Vinay Sehgal, is a manager in the car company, Ford. Father and brother of the teenager were sleeping in the house when Navya's body was found in the morning.

Police sources said that the police were searching Navya's room. However, till now the police have not found any concrete reason for the extreme action. The family was in shock and said they were clueless about the reason.

