Agartala, March 27: At least four BJP leaders, including three women were killed and eight others injured when a vehicle overturned in southern Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Saturday.

Police officials said that the three women and a man accompanied by other workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party returning home in a Maxi truck suddenly lost control and overturned killing the four local leaders at Chellagung late Friday. Tripura: 5 BJP Workers Dead, 6 Others Injured After Mini-Truck They Were Travelling in Rams Into Roadside Tree in Nutanbazar.

The eight BJP workers, who sustained serious injuries, were admitted to a government hospital.

The deceased -- Urbashi Kanya Jamatia, 45; Mamata Rani Jamatia, 26; Rachana Devi Jamatia, 30 and Gahin Kumar Jamatia, 65 -- along with other BJP workers were returning to their Natun Bazar home after attending a public meeting organised in connection with the April 6 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state President Manik Saha, who addressed the election rally, have condoled the deaths.

