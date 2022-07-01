Jaipur, July 1: The ongoing probe into the brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur has revealed that the registration number of accused Riyaz Attari's bike had a connection with the Mumbai terror attacks.

Sources said that Riyaz's bike, RJ 27 AS 2611, was bought by him to remember the terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2011. Udaipur Beheading Aftermath: Rajasthan Govt Removes SP & IG, Shifts Accused to Ajmer’s High Security Jail

The police team is working on collecting further details of the purchase of the bike and how the accused took the special number. Reportedly, the bike number 2611 was taken after depositing an additional Rs 5,000 in 2013.

According to police, after the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in his shop on June 29, the accused fled on this bike, but were later arrested in Bhima town falling under Rajsamand.

The motive of the accused behind the bike number linked to the date of Mumbai attack will also be investigated

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).