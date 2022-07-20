New Delhi, July 20: As per the Commerce Ministry, Work from home (WFH) is allowed for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone unit and can be extended to 50 per cent of total employees.

The Department of Commerce has notified a new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006. Pesky Calls: Unsolicited Callers May Soon Have to Pay Heavy Fine to Victim Consumers

Keeping in view the demand from the industry, the notification by the ministry was issued to make a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The new rule provides work from home for a certain category of employees of a unit in SEZ.

These include employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units; employees who are temporarily incapacitated; employees who are travelling and who are working offsite, said the ministry. WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit, it added.

Work From Home is now allowed for a maximum period of one year. However, the same may further be extended for one year at a time by the DC on the request of units," the ministry said.

In respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2022 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).