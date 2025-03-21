Indian sneaker brands have truly evolved and are now competing with international giants in the footwear industry. A prominent young billionaire Nikhil Kamath highlighted in a podcast his commitment to supporting local brands, emphasizing the importance of ethical values, quality, and contributing to the global economy rather than succumbing to the allure of foreign branding. What’s Happening in Sustainability: Seasonal Roundups.

Let’s explore some of the most stylish and innovative sneakers crafted in India this season:

Rare Rabbit

Rare Rabbit sneakers embody elegance with their minimalist yet sophisticated design. With options in luxurious leather, these shoes convey an air of richness and exclusivity. The unique blend of a minimalist aesthetic with formal elements makes them perfect for both casual outings and more polished occasions. When you wear these sneakers, you’re not just sporting a brand; you’re making a statement about quality and style.

Arks

Endorsed by Ranbir Kapoor, Arks sneakers are designed with both flair and practicality in mind. Their eye-catching appearance combined with exceptional craftsmanship makes them ideal for the warm, tropical climate. The fluffy, plush styling offers unmatched comfort, while their versatility ensures they can complement a variety of outfits—from relaxed weekend wear to smarter ensembles. Each pair is meticulously crafted, showcasing attention to detail that sets them apart as a worthy investment for any sneaker enthusiast.

The Souled Store

The Souled Store offers sneakers that are both cool and iconic, marrying contemporary pop culture with everyday comfort. With vibrant, playful designs, these kicks are perfect for those who want to express their individuality while maintaining a laid-back vibe. They are not just shoes; they're a fashion statement that captures the essence of casual style, making you stand out effortlessly whether you’re walking through the city or enjoying a leisurely day out.

Comet

For those committed to sustainability, Comet sneakers provide an ideal blend of style and eco-friendliness. Crafted from high-quality, premium leather, these sneakers are designed to rival major international brands without compromising on ethical standards. With their minimalist design, they strike a perfect balance between simplicity and luxury, showcasing the skill of local artisans. By choosing Comet, you’re not just enhancing your sneaker collection—you’re also taking a stand for supporting Indian craftsmanship and sustainable practices.

So, are you ready to elevate your style with these local brands and turn heads among your friends this season? Here are your options to grab the coolest kicks and get snatched in the game

