Makeup removal is the most tiring part of our beauty routine especially when we are tired or exhausted. But, improper makeup removal or skipping it altogether can have bad effects on our skin, leading to ageing, acne and poor skin health. So, here are five easy tips to remove every last bit of makeup. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. We strongly recommend consulting with a registered dermatologist after any side effects. What Is Micellar Water and Why Is It So Good at Getting Makeup and Sunscreen Off? Here's the Science.

1. Use a gentle makeup remover

Choose a remover suitable for your skin type and gently massage onto your skin, then rinse with lukewarm water.

2. Double-cleanse

Start with a makeup remover, then use a cleanser to remove any remaining residue. The cleansing helps prevent clogged pores. Sleeping Beauty: Night-time Skincare Tips to Snooze Your Way to Healthier, Glowing Skin.

3. Exfoliate the skin

Use a gentle exfoliant one to two times a week to remove dead skin cells and stubborn makeup.

4. Use a makeup-removing wipe

Use a pre-soaked wipe or a reusable cloth to wipe away makeup For quick cleanups or traveling.

5. Remove makeup from small areas

Use a cotton swab or a Q-tip to remove makeup from small areas like the hairline, jawline and around the eyes.