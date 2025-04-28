A report on ‘Bustle’ highlights this trend, noting that tummy time, a commonly recommended practice for infants to develop muscle strength and coordination, may also benefit adults suffering from "tech neck." This term refers to the neck pain and discomfort resulting from the forward head posture often associated with prolonged screen time. TikTok creator @chsnwhn initially introduced this concept, stating it as an effective method for addressing neck strain; their post has since garnered over 2.6 million views. Retinol: The Skin-Care Ingredient With a Troubling History.

With the idea gaining traction, many users have started experimenting with tummy time. For instance, creator @ari.viscera shared her experience of journaling while lying on her stomach, contrasting it with her usual habit of slouching at a table. Fitness and posture coach @jennlashley_ incorporates tummy time into her routine by watching TikTok in this position, while @samrusyogawill dedicates about 10 minutes daily, using the time to work, journal, or read.

Dr. Mark El-Hayek, head chiropractor and owner of Spine and Posture Care, explains that the core issue of poor posture often stems from repetitive movements. The act of remaining in a slouched position for prolonged periods—common when using laptops, phones, or tablets—can lead to various physical issues, such as headaches and neck discomfort. He notes that when the head shifts forward, it disrupts the natural curve of the neck, resulting in muscle strain. Veganism On the Rise With Young Individuals.

Incorporating tummy time into your daily routine can assist in resetting posture. Dr. El-Hayek points out that this position primarily engages the lower back, countering the forward hunch that many people experience. For those who spend long hours at a desk or reading in bed, taking a few minutes to engage in tummy time can be a practical strategy for improving alignment.

How to Practice ‘Tummy Time’

To effectively engage in tummy time, following the correct positioning is key. Anouska Shenn, a yoga instructor and founder of The Office Yoga Company, offers the following guidelines:

1. Lie flat on your stomach.

2. Extend your forearms in front of you, ensuring your elbows are slightly forward of your shoulders.

3. Maintain length in the back of your neck.

4. Relax your shoulders, keeping them away from your ears.

5. If you notice shoulder tension, press firmly into your forearms and draw your shoulder blades down and back.

6. If any pain or discomfort arises, it's important to ease out of the position.

In the realm of social media, some users report experiencing arm discomfort or head pressure during tummy time. Dr. El-Hayek advises that this may indicate muscle stiffness in the neck area, often a result of long-term tension.

Using a heat pack prior to tummy time may facilitate muscle relaxation, making the practice more comfortable. If you experience changes after using the heat pack, it could suggest that your body may adapt well over time. However, if discomfort persists, it may be wise to reassess the duration and intensity of the practice.

Dive into tummy time by grabbing a book or your phone and see how this simple practice can foster a healthier posture.

