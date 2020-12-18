For many households, maintaining a fridge is an important task as you'll need it to store a variety of perishables. While fridges are known to be one of the longest-lasting appliances in a home, constant care and maintenance are important to ensure your fridge does not break down anytime soon. Meanwhile, please bear in mind that you can always find a professional fridge repair technician to help you whenever you need.

In this article, we'll guide you through 4 tips that will help you maintain your fridge at home.

How to make your fridge last longer

Although fridges are one of the most important appliances in a home, many people may neglect to give their fridges the right care. This causes your fridge to malfunction sooner than expected, which can be inconvenient and costly to fix or replace. Instead, here are 4 tips that will help you maintain your fridge at home.

Ensure the fridge temperature is set correctly

You need to ensure that your fridge temperature has been set correctly. According to appliance professionals, the temperature of fridges should typically be kept between 37 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Freezers should subsequently be kept at 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keep the condenser coils clean

Depending on your fridge model, your condenser coils would be located behind or beneath the appliance. Condenser coils are what works to keep your fridge cool but can quickly become dusty with little to no care.

When your condenser coils become dusty, it would have to work harder to cool down your fridge, marginally affecting the lifespan of your fridge in the process. Thus, you have to keep your condenser coils clean. You can use a light duster or a vacuum to remove any dust you see stuck to the coils once every 3 months or less if you have pets.

Check the door seals to ensure it isn't loose

Similarly, the door seals of your fridge are what keeps the cool air trapped. Loose door seals may cause the cool air to leak, resulting in your fridge working harder to keep your perishables fresh. To help make your fridge last longer, you need to check if the door seals are loose and change them immediately if cracks are noticeable.

Maintain a regular service schedule

Finally, you'll want to maintain a regular fridge service schedule with any professional appliance repair company. These servicing schedules may include having a repair technician look into the status of your fridge and repair the parts that require servicing. This will help retain your fridge's working capabilities, so it can continue to be used for a longer period.

Why should you hire a professional appliance repair technician?

Many people may assume that repairing a fridge is simple and may opt to repair their appliance DIY style. However, this may cause more harm than good to your fridge, as you may not have the tools or experience in handling the appliance repair process.

As such, you should always hire an appliance repair technician who has the experience and knowledge to identify what's wrong with your fridge. You'll notice that in the long run, hiring a professional service team can save you the hassle and worries of performing a botched repair job that results in you having to replace the fridge altogether.