While many industries are experiencing tremendous layoffs during this time, others are booming more than ever before. If you’re struggling to find work during this unprecedented time, consider looking into one of these 5 jobs from a few different industries that are on the rise right now.

1. Freelancing

Many people have found themselves becoming freelancers out of necessity during COVID-19 lockdowns, but at the same time, the amount of freelance work available has increased dramatically. With so many companies now needing to do all of their marketing and selling online, they need people who can provide SEO services , marketing, writing, editing, coding, data entry, and many kinds of services.

To get started looking for freelancing jobs, just search whatever your specialty is and a town near you, such as “ SEO Toronto ,” and see what opportunities come up.

2. Healthcare

Understandably, the healthcare industry is in desperate need of hands. Hospitals are being overrun by patients, and healthcare workers are overworked. If you have a medical degree, you shouldn’t have trouble finding work as a nurse, doctor, EMT, or any other healthcare professional.

3. Retail/service

This applies to a wide category of jobs. Essential workers are in high demand right now, and those include retail workers, fast food workers, retail or fast food managers, receptionists, call center employees, and many others.

Basically, any job that requires you to interact with the public regularly should be pretty easy to find right now. As with most other jobs at the moment, though, there will be a lot of competition.

4. Shipping/fulfillment

With the majority of people currently working from home and avoiding going out as much as possible, the online shopping scene has exploded. The mailing industry has been struggling all year to keep up with the increased demand, and now that the holiday season is upon us, they could use even more help.

Some positions in this area to look out for are warehouse workers, post office workers, wholesale jobs, transport truck drivers, and packing and fulfillment jobs.

5. IT/coding

People are spending more time online than ever before, which means that there are a lot more people running into technical problems they need help resolving. If you’re good with customer service and knowledgeable about the inner workings of a computer, you could be a good fit for an online IT help desk consultant.

Or maybe you’re not into customer service, but you're experienced with computers and coding. Right now many companies are looking to revamp their websites or improve their online marketing strategies. You could help them with that, either as a freelancer or as a full-time employee, depending on your preferences.

Keep in mind that this is just a small sampling of the job opportunities that are currently available out there. Though it may seem like there are no jobs available, that’s not true. Just keep looking and putting your resume out there, and eventually, you’ll find the job you need.