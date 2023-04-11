If rumours are to believe, Ahaan Panday is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. While no official confirmation on the same is out yet, we are hopeful that the star kid will get his launchpad very soon. His dapper pictures from sister, Alanna Panday's wedding already made the headlines and girls are already eyeing him as their next B-town crush. Blessed with good looks and a personality that would put other hunks to shame, Ahaan is definitely the next big name in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta's Dance to His Song 'I Am the Best' at Alanna Panday's Wedding (Watch Viral Video).

We had an opportunity to scroll through his Instagram and boy, was it delightful! While the uploads aren't too many, they are still enough to make a girl go weak in her knees. From posing in the snow to flaunting his inner James Bond, Ahaan's pictures are indeed a sight for sore eyes and don't blame us if you are ogling already. Ananya Panday's cousin brother, Ahaan has all the essential qualities that you would want in your typical Bollywood hero and it's only a matter of time before he proves his prowess. But more on that later. Ananya Panday Shares Breathtaking Glimpses from Cousin Alanna’s Pre-wedding Bash (View Pics).

For now, let's focus on his Instagram clicks, one charming picture at a time.

If Looks Could Kill

That Stare Will Kill Us!

Now That's How You Click Your Holiday Pictures

Abs in Making

Cute Selfie

Did he win your hearts already?

