It's important to keep your washer maintained properly at home to avoid expensive repairs. Your washer has the potential to cause a flood if not kept up properly, so it's crucial to upkeep it. If you follow these tips to maintain your washer at home you won't have to call a professional appliance repair technician very often. But if you find any warning signs, you can always seek professional washer repair help whenever you need.

1. Clean your washing machine

Running your empty machine through a wash cycle every so often helps to keep away bad smells as well as mold and mildew. Run your empty washer through a hot cycle with 2 cups of white vinegar, and add 1/2 cup of detergent in the middle of the cycle.

Wipe down your washer with a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water. Focus especially on the drum, door, and gasket, especially on font-loading machines. Doing this will keep away bad odors that can transfer to your laundry.

2. Inspect your hoses

Check the hoses every month or two to ensure there are no bulges or cracks and that the fittings are snug. Ensure that your machine is at least 4 inches away from the wall to keep the hoses from kinking and causing cracks over time.

3. Level up

Make sure your washer is sitting level on the ground, as an off-kilter washer vibrates and rocks, causing damage over time. You can usually adjust the legs of your washer by turning them clockwise to lower them, or counterclockwise to raise them.

If you fill your washer up too much with clothing it can damage it. Break your loads up into smaller sizes and sort by color.

4. Add a drip pan

Use a drop pan underneath your washer to prevent any leaks from reaching your floor. This can also help keep your washer level.

5. Use the proper detergent

Using the right kind of detergent for your model of washer is a huge help in maintaining your machine. Check the specifications, and make sure to use only HE detergent for energy-efficient washers.

Using too much detergent leaves residue on the inside of your washer that is hard to clean up, and puts more wear and tear on your machine. Check the manufacturer's directions on your washer to see how much detergent to use, or even simpler, use detergent pods.

6. Prevent odors

After you finish a load leave the door or lid open to help the inside of your washer dry out between loads. This will help minimize mildew and bad odors.

Make sure to move your wet laundry to the dryer as soon as possible, as wet clothing can promote mildew and mold.

When to hire a professional