When it comes to removing stains from white clothing, you may be tempted to use chlorine bleach or fear that the stain would never come out. However, colour-safe OxiClean™ White Revive™ is intended to remove stains from white clothing and home linen without the risk and fear of chlorine bleach spills on you or your clothing. America’s No. 1 Stain Remover Brand, OxiClean, Is Now Available in India.

Keep Your White Clothes White and Bright

White shirts are both classy and classic, but they can be difficult to keep clean and bright. How do you remove stains from white shirts – or any other article of clothing? Follow this simple process using OxiClean™ White Revive™ Laundry Whitener + Stain Remover Powder to brighten whites and get rid of stains on your white clothes:

OxiClean White Revive (File Image)

Read your garment’s care instructions. Check to see if cold water or hot water is recommended.

Mix 1 scoop of OxiClean™ White Revive™ in 3-4 litres of the warmest water recommended by the garment care label. Mix until the OxiClean™ White Revive™ is fully dissolved.

Submerge your white clothes in the OxiClean™ solution and let them soak for up to 6 hours for best results.

After soaking, wash your white clothes using your usual detergent. And add a scoop filled to line 2 of OxiClean™ White Revive™ Powder directly to the drum of your washing machine.

Be amazed at how much brighter and whiter your white clothes or fabrics are!

Always test OxiClean™ White Revive™ on an unnoticeable area first. Safe on colourfast fabrics only. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the item for water temperature and for cleaning. Do not use on wool, wool blends, silk, silk blends, leather or on fabrics labelled dry-clean only.

A Chlorine Bleach Alternative for White Clothes

OxiClean White Revive (File Image)

OxiClean™ White Revive™ uses the power of oxygen to get the stains out from your white clothes, making them 40% whiter than chlorine bleach, without the chlorine smells!!

OxiClean™ White Revive™ cleans those dingy white shirts and t-shirts, making them look like new again giving them a fresh take on life.

OxiClean™ White Revive™ also works on colourfast clothes, making them brighter.

OxiClean™ White Revive™ can also clean your home linen including bedsheets, pillow covers, mattress covers, table cloths, blankets, curtains, draperies, towels and napkins too.

Always test a small area of your clothes and read the garment manufacturer’s label before using it.

Here's OxiClean™ Instagram Handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OxiClean India (@oxicleanindia)

Check OxiClean White Revive Video on YouTube:

One can also check OxiClean White Revive on Facebook as well as visit their official website to learn more about the brand and its products.

Now you know the secret for stain removal from white clothes. With OxiClean™ as your stain remover, you can #WearYourWhitesFearlessly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2021 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).