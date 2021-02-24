Have you ever paid attention to Dementia? Or have you ever thought about what you can do for this group using your expertise, or even learned about what they have experienced? When you are too busy to think of these questions, Jiayue Ge, a young but talented fashion designer, developed a deep interest in Alzheimer's and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in Neuroscience. She integrates her understanding of these topics and design skills into her crafting. Her unique design concepts evoked controversy at Pratt Institute. Nowadays, we have the opportunity to have an in-depth interview with her and hear how to interpret her design work.

After graduating from Pratt Institute's fashion design program, she has gradually formed a distinctive design style while mastering systematic crafting knowledge. Jiayue said although she knew that becoming an outstanding independent designer was her future goal from the first day she entered the school, learning diverse but demanding compulsory subjects is necessary. 'It is hard for every designer to find his/her own style at the beginning. The best way to find your way is to follow pioneers in the industry.' She stated. Some of the compulsory subjects are not directly related to fashion design, but they have a long-term impact on her design foundation and philosophy. During her undergraduate period, Jiayue entered designer Yara Flinn's studio and worked as a design assistant.

Jiayue believes that while serving as a design assistant for Yara Flinn, she learned how to build up an independent fashion brand and strengthen her design attitude. The experience established an essential foundation for her knowledge of branding. After that, she entered the studio of German designer Melitta Baumeister in New York City and learned how to use advanced clothing materials to express unique artistic concepts in her work. At the same time, the girl has been inspired to apply her understanding of Neuroscience in the design.

However, the idea of using different garments to express her neuroscience topics clearly was not easy. '

At the beginning of my final project in school, my tutor couldn't give me specific guidance because what I hope to express is an invisible concept. But he encouraged me to imagine the reality of patients who are suffering from Alzheimer's and ALS. He suggested I use some human art experiments and feel how difficult the patients want to live in society. Therefore, I bound my hands and feet and tried my best to imagine patients' complicated feelings. After multiple experiments and adjustments, I finally produced the work," says Ge Jiayue.

In the 2018 RunWay of Fashion Design of Pratt Institute, her design was nominated for one of the best works among graduates.

Jiayue is going to build her independent brand in New York City. She decides to deepen her awareness of neuroscience topics in her own brand and hopes to create more pieces that will encourage society to pay more attention to these groups of people affected by diseases but are ignored.

"With creating these garments, I would like to express that everyone has their struggles in life and people can’t help with avoiding struggles. We had no choice but to try to embrace and live through them. Decisions of life are not only us to make but only us who can alter." She stated.