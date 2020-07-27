Born April 4, 1997, in Pandharpur, Maharashtra in a mediocre family he was proximately acquainted with the social problems of the people. A teacher as a mother and a younger brother, he has culminated in his education from ZP school gadegaov , D.H.K. School Pandharpur, Higher Secondary Education at KBP College Pandharpur, and a degree from KBP college from Pandharpur. Later he got immensely involved In varying tasks for 4 years. Katte is a well-known budding entrepreneur from Pandharpur, known as a young leader and a novice filmmaker. Prathmesh illuminates peace and restraint, emphasizing the significance in the journey of stubbornness.

Katte has depicted his prominence as a prodigal politician. Comprehending the notion of a common man, Prathmesh Katte was a pioneering mind to get involved in all the issues of a common man. In the political mainstream, the general public is always deprived of development. Inspired by this experience, he always maintained his social commitment for social work and for the empowerment of farmers and youth and for finding innovative and novel solutions to their problems. He firmly believes that the problems of the unemployed need to be resolved on a generic level, duly comprehending its graveness.

With enough procurements to his name already, Prathmesh is the president of Sankalp Pratishthan, Chairman at Sankalp Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha, Owner of Sankalp fruits suppliers, President at Sanklpparivar social foundation, Chairman at Sankalp Parivar milk and milk product Pvt ltd, Chairman at Loksankalp Agro-industry ltd, Chairman at Sanklpparivar goat farm, at such a young age, he has become quite revered. Prathamesh is really an eminent leader. Prathmesh holds the convictions of those of strong leaders, imbibing their mindset of a strengthened society, which could only be engendered through sheer determination and will.

Prathmesh has crystal clarity towards his ulterior goals. The growth of the middle class and its implications is one of his primary aims. Pressurizing on higher standards of education and skill development, he has been endeavoring for the same. Infrastructure improvement and the availability of information is viewed as a fundamental necessity by him. Food security, nutrition, and the need to address the agricultural sector. with technology serving as a bridge to play a critical role in all aspects.

With a high viewpoint, he is often termed as a torch-bearer. He believes that India’s young population is its most valuable asset and the most pressing challenge as well. It provides India with a unique demographic advantage. But this opportunity will be lost without proportionate investment in human capital development. At the same time, the world today is more dynamic and uncertain than ever before. As India undergoes rapid and concurrent economic, demographic, social, and technological shifts, it must be ensured that its progression is inclusive and is shared by all sections of the society. India won't manifest the true growth potential if its youth is not able to participate adequately and productively in its economy.

Promoting general welfare, he supports the notion that a true leader is one who knows the problems of the people at the deep-rooted level and tries his best to solve them. He has always given priority to the suggestions and concepts coming from the citizens. This made it easier for him to understand the socio-economic priorities of the people and implement various schemes. These various experiences helped them to set strategic objectives at the party level as well as at the state level as a whole. First of all, according to Katte, the key to success is in the hands of the youth of the country. 'Hon. Adhamesh Katte has always insisted on getting the youth into the political mainstream as much as possible. So that the orthodox concepts will be left behind and political progress will be given a new lease of life. “ Our group consists mainly of local youth and eminent academics, innovators and specialists in education, technology, and business agriculture”, rejoinders katte!