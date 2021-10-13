October is here, which means the holidays are coming up sooner than we thought! We’ve rounded up a group of awesome brands to find gifts for boys of all ages.

Librio

Whether it’s a wild adventure with pirates, helping animals in magical forests or travelling the world learning about foreign cultures, little ones can do extraordinary things in Librio’s children’s books. With thousands of combinations to choose from, any child can be the hero in these beautifully illustrated custom picture books.

Parents can visit their online store to view tons of different story lines and to customize the main character to look like just their child. Once they’ve designed their book, Librio prints and dispatches your one-of-a-kind book for arrival within 7-10 days.

As a company which creates products for younger generations, Librio is committed to doing business in a way which respects and protects the planet that those little ones will grow up to inherit. All Librio products and packaging are made from 100% recycled post-consumer waste materials. They print locally in the US, UK, Germany, and Australia to reduce the distance their products have to travel. In addition, Librio donates 2.5% of their revenue to social and environmental causes to share the love of reading and plant trees for our children’s future.

Join over 250,000 happy customers and create a gift which will be cherished forever on www.librio.com.

TubeLox

The #1 building and life-size construction toy set for kids, TubeLox, allows children to use their creativity to design their own play. With this build toy kit, kids can build anything from sizable sturdy structures to usable cars, homes, and rocket ships. The best part of all is that, unlike most construction toys, kids can use their creations in real life!

TubeLox is a STEM toy (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) perfect for educational application while enhancing creativity with active and imaginative play. While designing their own structures, kids will learn lessons about teamwork and patience, as well as engineering and design skills. Rather than playing video games or watching TV, children will get to explore their creative side and see their work come to life.

Each TubeLox Deluxe construction toy kit comes with everything you need to create unique structures. It comes with 220 pieces of tubes, adaptors, wheels, and panels. Tubes connect to each other with colorful attachment pieces and locking adapter clips. This allows for the construction set to be sturdy and stable enough to play on unlike most other constructive toys. The wheels and panels give you the opportunity to create real-life objects kids can use like cars, two story play structures, tables, and chairs. TubeLox is an educationally awakening building toy for kids that is both fun and educational!

TubeLox is a social toy joining friends and families together while building, learning, and having fun!

Millenti

Stand out and bring on your A-game, with a Millenti Lingo Streetcred Basketball. This must own ball is covered with phrases from the infamous sports broadcaster Chick Hearn. It’s the perfect gift to educate and pass down basketballs’ rich traditions to young basketball players. With classic Chick Hearn Chickisms, this is a basketball gift that will keep on giving.

This all surface basketball bounces just as well on indoor hardwood as well as outdoor cement, so you can take it to the gym, park, or wherever you play basketball. Just ask 2 -Time Lakers Champion, Lamar Odom and he will tell you the Millenti Basketballs are the best out there! This Chick Hearn phrase and terminology covered basketball is designed for real basketball players and basketball fans to treasure forever. You can find their products on most online retailers.

We hope you enjoyed this list and found the perfect gift for your son or grandson!