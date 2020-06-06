A Unique Online Talent Hunt Show Hosted by Baby Sutra Brings the Best Out of the Kids, Receives a Humongous Response

Kudroli World’s Baby Sutra had organized a unique online kids talent hunt show which gave every parent an opportunity to let their kids participate in BE A STAR competition by Baby Sutra India, the best salon, and spa for the would-be mommies and newly born kids.

Baby Sutra India took to their official social media handles to announce this exciting show which started on 21st May and was judged by famous Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Pankhuri Sharma.

Right after the social media announcement, Baby Sutra received entries in large numbers from across the nation from age groups ranging from 3-7 years of age & 8-14 years, and after a week-long contest winners are finally declared from various categories Dancing, Singing, and Artwork. Winners were picked from all three categories and were divided into 1st, 2nd, and consolation prizes. Each category had two winners who won 10000 and 20000 cash prize each respectively. All the consolation winners too won prize money of 2000 each.

Overwhelmed by the response and congratulating all the winners, Baby Sutra writes, "Congratulations to all our winners! We are amazed by the talent you showcased and we hope you nurture your talent to succeed even further! And thank you to all the young buds who have participated with so much confidence and passion. Everyone is a winner in our eyes. Keep rocking!"

Baby Sutra is all about promoting the emotional and physical well-being of mothers to be & moms and babies. They offer 360-degree services starting from pregnancy, extended up to post-pregnancy and then for your bundle of joy, striving to make Babysutra a unique and awe-inspiring experience.

Baby Sutra offers Salon and Spa services, Infant massage, hydrotherapy along with the most satisfying experience.