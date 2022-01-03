India has been struggling with its press freedom for a long time. Freedom of the press in India is legally protected by the Amendment to the constitution of India and still, a struggle has been observed in compliance with the same. The 2021 World Press Freedom Index produced by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a French NGO, has again placed India at 142nd rank out of 180 countries. India was ranked 133 in 2016 but has rapidly moved to 142 in 2020. The press is influenced by the political scenario and has developed a biased opinion.

Amidst the chaos, the country needs a non-biased journalist who represents the true opinions of the citizens. AGW Media Network Pvt Ltd is a brainchild of two young minds Naveen Prasad and Neeteesh Gaharwar who want to bring a prominent change in Indian journalism through their news channel AGW Bharat which is a brand product of AGW Media Network. Naveen and Neeteesh met in Noida in 2019 where they had this revolutionary idea of India's First Youth-Driven Media Tech News Brand, which is now a tremendous news channel. AGW Media Network Private Limited was incorporated on 6th February 2021.

Naveen was born on 11th January 2002 in Kolkata – City of Joy, West Bengal, India. He had completed his tenth standard at the age of 15 and after that, he studied in an open school so that he could pursue Journalism. He wants to do journalism that can take India on the path of progress.

Neeteesh Gaharwar was born on 10th February 1995 in Garhi, Rewa Madhya Pradesh. Neeteesh wanted to be a filmmaker so he moved to Mumbai. The inflation and livelihood expenses made him a journalist since he had good writing skills which turned into a passion for journalism.

Naveen and Neeteesh aspire to start a movement in journalism by reaching the common man and raise their voices through their app AGW Universe. In this changing world where every household has a smartphone the easiest way to reach people are through apps and why not use them to benefit society as a whole. This could be the beginning of a new revolution that leads to a neutral press and journalism and retain our democratic nation that takes pride in its ethics and morals.