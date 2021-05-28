Trying new things can be undoubtedly daunting. The unfamiliar makes us nervous in a way that’s hard to describe. The act of leaving our comfort zone puts us in a vulnerable position and leaves us with an onslaught of questions running through our heads. We ask ourselves: “Should I be doing this? Can I do this?” While it may not feel like it, this is normal and it’s good. The possibilities are absolutely endless when it comes to trying something new, and whether it’s a big or small leap outside your comfort zone you’ll still reap the benefits.

Meet Ali Adel, a Bahraini actor who says that even though attempting new things can be overwhelming but, also rewarding. He is a talented craftsman from Manama, Bahrain who is exploring his abilities in the acting industry. He began his journey on a moderate level but is now quickly climbing up the ladder in his acting career. Ever since he was a child, Ali was passionate about acting. He worked a lot of jobs in the film industry to gain knowledge about this vast industry and also learn about new things. It helped Ali sharpen his skills and gave him the motivation to go into this field.

Adel says that all too often we let the fear of the unknown stop us. But pushing ourselves out of our comfort zones is good for us. Trying new things not only helps us to get rid of those fears, but it also allows us to expand our minds and learn both about said new thing, and about ourselves. "Opening our minds to a new thing or a new way of thinking is often scary because by definition it's unfamiliar", says Adel. Unfamiliarity often rings the alarm bell "danger". But if you think about it, most of the things we fear don't come to pass. What's more, we're often unable to anticipate the good things that do occur as a result of our trying something new.

By attempting new things daily, time gets set apart by these activities, regardless of how consistent your everyday work life is. There are endless ways in which you can try new things in your day-to-day life. Adel says that the advantage of attempting new things is that it helps you in building your innovation and creativity skills.