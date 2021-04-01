It is rightly said that age is just a number and Anu Marbaniang is an apt example of the same. The 40-year-old Gurgaon resident recently became the first is a well-established fitness athlete who is an inspiration to many Indian women. Anu is a mother of two teenagers. But nothing stopped her from living her dreams and accomplishing goals that she always wanted to.

Anu's skills and abilities will encourage one to get out of the bed and chase their dreams. She is a skilled Les Mills Group Fitness Instructor and certified in RPM. She has a strong background and expertise in spinning and cycling, TRX STC and Triggerpoint. She has also been the Master Trainer of Zuu fitness program. The athelete is also a trained and certified Foam Roller and ViPR Instructor.

Over the past many years, Anu Marbaniang's achievements have also helped her build a reputation of a strong athelete or fitness enthusiast not only in Gurugram , but also in the entire nation. Anu has been one of the best North-East Super Models and won several renowned titles like Miss Assam. She was so the finalist at Gladrags Mrs. India and was honoured with the sub-title of ‘Mrs. Photogenic’.

In 2017, Anu Marbaniang was the winner of Muscle Mania Bikini and got second place in Bodypower PCA 2017 competition. She also came out second at the YMCA 2017 and was the second runner-up at WBFF 2018 Bikini Diva in London. In 2019, Anu came 5th at the IFBB Pro League (Bikini Diva) in Vietnam. But at the 2019 NPC Worldwide Shawn Classic IFBB Pro League in Philippines, as Bikini Diva she emerged out as the second runner-up.

Anu's great body of work helped her become of the most influential women figures in the country. Hence in 2019, she won the ET NOW Women Leadership Award followed by 7th Edition of World Woman Leadership Congress – Woman Super Achiever Award in 2020.

Along with being athelete and a fitness enthusiast, Anu Marbaniang is also a fitness coach and an entrepreneur. From 2010-2013, she used to run a fashion boutique under the brand “ANNU & AMRIT”. From 2013, she decided to cater more towards his passion and started working as a freelancer Fitness Instructor for RPM, Body Pump, Body Combat,cxworx, TRX, Triggerpoint, and Zuu. She works as a freelancer for several gyms like Fitness First Gym (Gurgaon), Nehru Place & Connaught Place, Celebrity Fitness Gym (Gurgaon & Rajouri Garden) and Ozone Club in Defence Colony.

For Anu Marbaniang, remaining fit and physically healthy is of utmost importance. She has worked hard to reach at the position where many women look up to her and aspire to be like her. Anu is aware of how her journey has been and how a lot of people wish to be physically fit just the way she is. That's why, she is focused and always motivated to help people reach their health and fitness goals.