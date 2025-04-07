April 6, 2025, Special Days: April 6, 2025, is marked by a diverse array of special days celebrated across the world. It is a spiritually significant day with festivals like Ram Navami, Swaminarayan Jayanti, and Tara Jayanti, observed by various Hindu communities. The day also honours several causes and professions, including US Army Day, Geologists Day, and National Student-Athlete Day. Health and awareness are promoted through observances like Bohring-Opitz Syndrome Awareness Day and Drowsy Driver Awareness Day. Fun and quirky celebrations include National Acai Bowl Day, National Carbonara Day, and National Siamese Cat Day. Additionally, Tartan Day, California Poppy Day, and Chakri Memorial Day in Thailand add cultural richness, while International Day of Sport for Development and Peace highlights the role of sport in social change.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 6, 2025 (Sunday)

  1. Ram Navami

  2. Swaminarayan Jayanti

  3. Tara Jayanti

  4. US Army Day

  5. International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

  6. National Student-Athlete Day

  7. Plan Your Epitaph Day

  8. Bohring-Opitz Syndrome (BOS) Awareness Day

  9. California Poppy Day

  10. Chakri Memorial Day in Thailand

  11. Drowsy Driver Awareness Day

  12. Geologists Day

  13. Fresh Tomato Day

  14. National Acai Bowl Day

  15. National Caramel Popcorn Day

  16. National Carbonara Day

  17. National Library Day in US

  18. National Siamese Cat Day

  19. National Teflon Day

  20. Tartan Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 6, 2025

  • Sunrise Time: 6:28 am on Sunday, 6 April 2025 (IST)

  • Sunset Time: 6:53 pm on Sunday, 6 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Paul Rudd

  2. Merle Haggard (6 April 1937 - 6 April 2016)

  3. Zach Braff

  4. Dilip Vengsarkar

  5. Charles Sobhraj

  6. Prashanth

  7. Jaikanth Sampath

  8. Suchitra Sen (6 April 1931 - 17 January 2014)

  9. Sanjay Suri

  10. Sreenivasan

  11. Rohit Suchanti

