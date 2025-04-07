April 6, 2025, Special Days: April 6, 2025, is marked by a diverse array of special days celebrated across the world. It is a spiritually significant day with festivals like Ram Navami, Swaminarayan Jayanti, and Tara Jayanti, observed by various Hindu communities. The day also honours several causes and professions, including US Army Day, Geologists Day, and National Student-Athlete Day. Health and awareness are promoted through observances like Bohring-Opitz Syndrome Awareness Day and Drowsy Driver Awareness Day. Fun and quirky celebrations include National Acai Bowl Day, National Carbonara Day, and National Siamese Cat Day. Additionally, Tartan Day, California Poppy Day, and Chakri Memorial Day in Thailand add cultural richness, while International Day of Sport for Development and Peace highlights the role of sport in social change.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 6, 2025 (Sunday)

Ram Navami Swaminarayan Jayanti Tara Jayanti US Army Day International Day of Sport for Development and Peace National Student-Athlete Day Plan Your Epitaph Day Bohring-Opitz Syndrome (BOS) Awareness Day California Poppy Day Chakri Memorial Day in Thailand Drowsy Driver Awareness Day Geologists Day Fresh Tomato Day National Acai Bowl Day National Caramel Popcorn Day National Carbonara Day National Library Day in US National Siamese Cat Day National Teflon Day Tartan Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 6, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:28 am on Sunday, 6 April 2025 (IST)

6:28 am on Sunday, 6 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:53 pm on Sunday, 6 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 6 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Paul Rudd Merle Haggard (6 April 1937 - 6 April 2016) Zach Braff Dilip Vengsarkar Charles Sobhraj Prashanth Jaikanth Sampath Suchitra Sen (6 April 1931 - 17 January 2014) Sanjay Suri Sreenivasan Rohit Suchanti

