Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Launch 'Quarantine Wine' So Now You Also Contribute to COVID 19 Relief While You Raise a Toast

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch quarantine wine (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected so many countries around the world. Along with government relief measures, a lot of famous personalities have come forward to help in terms of donations. Joining them are Ashton Miller and his wife Mila Kunis who have launched a special quarantine wine and 100% of these proceeds will be given for COVID 19 relief. The celebrity couple announced on their Twitter yesterday about this quarantine wine, which is a Pinot noir. Rihanna's Foundation Donates $5 Million For Coronavirus Relief Efforts.

This a charity wine and it is specifically designed with a blank stamp, so you can draw your own toast on it. So as a way of thanking the doctors, medical staff, grocery workers, social workers or cheering for anyone who is working hard in this crisis, you can raise a toast with this wine. Buying it, you have done the contribution towards the relief. The couple also had a video in which they spoke about life in quarantine, their dates in the evening, driving the point to this wine launch and talking about the relief measures. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Ask Fans to 'Stay Connected' During Isolation (View Post).

Check Ashton Kutcher's Tweet on Launching Quarantine Wine:

Mila and I are launching Quarantine Wine! 100% of the profits will go to Covid-19 relief efforts!#QuarantineWine #SocialDistancinghttps://t.co/kGJt9YFkEP pic.twitter.com/I7GCXOR5op — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) April 19, 2020

Check Their Video on The Wine Launch:

The two then raised a toast to this quarantine wine. They have teamed up with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to launch this quarantine drink. The website officialquarantinewine.com lists all the details of the charities that they are associated to for helping with coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts. At the moment two bottles of wine cost $50 and the pre-orders are now open. The shipping for these wines will start from May. So if you want to do some cheers to quarantine and also want to donate to the relief measures, Quarantine Wine makes for your perfect drink.