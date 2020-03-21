Rihanna's Foundation Donates $5 Million For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Rihanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by WHO (World Health Organisation) and celebrities are making sure to help out as much as they can with their resources. The latest ones to make a hefty donation towards coronavirus relief efforts is Rihanna. The singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) has donated $5 million to several organizations around the world, particularly in marginalized communities in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa. It is a laudable move given the crisis that we are currently in. CLF’s funds are being distributed to Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund among others. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Ask Fans to 'Stay Connected' During Isolation (View Post).

The Barbadian singer had founded CLF in honour of her grandparents and has through it supported multiple causes till now. As reported by Variety, the CLF statement read, "Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic." Their Instagram handle also mentioned that their donations will help to prepare communities w/ critical protective gear, medical supplies, equipment and access to food across multiple countries and regions. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

Check Out CLF's Post Here:

Earlier we had also reported that Hollywood celebrity couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also donated $1 million to US and Canada food banks amid the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, Timberlake announced on Twitter that he planned to donate to Mid-South Food Bank, a charitable organization in Memphis, Tennessee. The organization is part of Feeding America.