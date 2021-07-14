When we hear about the word ambition, the first thing which comes to our mind is a person with strong desire or will power to achieve something or to be successful.

Atul Kumar Kushwaha is one of those people who desire to do something great, a man with great ambition. He is a role model to many, especially upcoming generations. He is a founder and works as the director for his startup named Adlaw Renewables Private Limited and A5 Constructions & Engineering. Despite having a busy schedule, he always manages to spare some time for social media platforms to keep his followers updated. With the current generation, he has updated himself and has represented himself up as an social media influencer.

If we talk about his business, He is the founder director of Adlaw Renewables Private Limited and A5 Constructions & Engineering.

The company is based in Uttar Pradesh and registered on 2020-09-12. carries out Wholesale trade and commission trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Adlaw Renewables has the CIN no of U51909UP2020PTC134515 and it is a Non-Government Company which is Company Limited by Shares. A5 Construction believes that the most successful projects start with successful relationships and proper communication with our clients. We strive to deliver quality work that satisfies our clients and their expectations. Customer satisfaction is a key element to our success.

Mr. Atul Kushwaha has been a bright student in his academic career. He has completed his diploma in Electronic engineering from Government Polytechnic Farrukhabad. He completed his graduation in engineering from JSS Noida (UPTU). His educational career does not end this soon, later he pursued LLB from Awadh University.

Mr. Atul stands to have a greater work experience in MNCs throughout the nation. Ha has worked with Genpact Headstrong Capital Market, logic InfoTech, he has even supported private limited companies, HCL, Loyaltech manpower and Becil Noida. He even has his own startup Adlaw Renewables Private Limited and A5 Constructions & Engineering.

Mr. Atul Kumar Kushwaha is also very much updated on social media. Keeping up with the modern world he has a well-defined social media presence. His facebook friend list crosses 4000 friends and 37.5K+ Twitter followers. He never fails to provide a view on the ongoing situations worldwide and influences people with his social media presence. He even supports many politicians via following social media trends.

He is even the Founder for NGO Bhairav Sevak Sanstha and was also the ex national vice president of Akhil Bhartiya Maurya Mahasabha. He himself has also worked for many social causes and his NGO has never taken a back step to help the COVID victims.