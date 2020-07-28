Not all dreams are meant to be achieved. However, when they break and shatter into a thousand pieces, we should never be afraid to pick one of those pieces up and begin again! Discouragement is the root cause of failure, but what sets us apart from those who have a strong will to persevere through all challenges? Tenacity or maybe, strong will? B3T On Yours3lf recently shared their perspectives about being an all-girl rap group in a dynamic hip hop music industry.

Charlie, AK, and Porsha are the current members of B3T on Yours3lf. The group was formed initially by Charlie and AK several years ago when the pair met in a Los Angeles nightclub. Little did they know that their interaction would be the base of something greater. However, things were not entirely straightforward. The inseparable bond exposed them to new ventures, and management deals with each experience, convincing them to start their music group. Porsha was eventually brought in to add a melodic dimension to the group- this was the beginning of B3T on Yours3lf.

The first evident barrier that Charlie, AK, and Porsha had to deal with was the diverse views each person had regarding music. AK is more of a queen; CP has always insisted on being a hippie rap Rockstar; Charlie is your tough anime vigilante. Alter egos have the potential to distort the cohesion in any group but not this one. They knew that nothing in the world should take the place of persistence, including their talent. Charlie, AK, and Porsha had to set their differences apart if they were ever to succeed! ‘They Like’ is a new song they recently released that represents their commitment towards a common cause, that of being successful in a male-dominated music industry.

It is rare to hear of an all-girl hip hop group. Male rappers have dominated the music scene for several decades. Many artists have given up on their ambitions because of the evident challenges of making a name for themselves. The rise to stardom for a hip-hop artist is way harder. So how does B3T On Yours3lf deal with such adversity? B3T On Yours3lf was founded on the premise of friendship, and this seems to favor its intentions. The love that astounds between the members is their greatest strength. It is something they look up to whenever they think about competition, especially from other male and upcoming rappers. The game is tough, but that encourages them to forge a way forward. B3T On Yours3lf is definitely on course of becoming a dominant emblem of rap music.

“They Like” already has more than 800K views on various streaming platforms. B3T On Yours3lf is not entirely concerned with the numbers or impressions made regarding the song. It is a learning experience for the members who revere clout and unnecessary attention from their fanbase. The dream is to become something bigger than themselves; Charlie, AK, and Porsha want to do this as a team, and as good friends who understand each other.

Check out their new single: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHwwXKVGF9k&feature=youtu.be