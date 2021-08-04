Back to school time means new routines, shuffling kids to events and still keeping mealtimes healthy. College kids are tempted with coffee shops with pastries, so we went to the experts at nostalgia products for a few tips & products to help with meal challenges families face.

1.Avoid fast food breakfasts, they are high in calories and it’s too easy to order sugary items like donuts.

Whether in a home, dorm or an apartment, cooking a quick, healthy breakfast for one has never been easier with the 3 in 1 Breakfast Station. You can start by enjoying a cup of coffee with the four-cup coffee maker! Then cook up a hearty breakfast of meats and eggs cooked on the large, non-stick griddle. Perfect for a dorm room also as the multi-functioning toaster oven holds up to four slices of bread at a time, and is perfect for 7-inch frozen pizzas, hot sandwiches, desserts and more for a quick lunch between classes. For added safety, a 30-minute timer is included with automatic shut off. When the meal is done, the griddle and oven tray are removed for easy cleanup.

2. Make enough breakfast to last a few days. Turn leftovers into breakfast burritos, or casseroles.

Be proactive, turn one breakfast meal into 3, because we know how rushed mornings can be. The retro large 0.9 cu ft, 800-Watt Countertop Microwave features 12-pre-programmed cooking settings and a bright led display, making usability simple for kids of all ages. Five power levels and 800-watts of power are perfect for reheating leftovers.

3. Get creative! Who says waffles can’t be made from hash browns?

If you really don’t have time to cook breakfast, then let age-appropriate kiddos do it themselves! They can make delicious golden-brown waffles, french toast, hash browns and more with my Mini Personal Electric Waffle Maker! Cooking is as simple as 1-2-3 - all you have to do is plug in the unit, wait a couple of minutes for it to preheat and then you can start cooking! It's small and lightweight so it won't create a cluster on your kitchen counter - making it perfect for small kitchens, apartments, dorms and more!

4. Love eggs but feel like an egghead cooking breakfast?

Now you can cook eggs perfectly every time with this stylish Nostalgia Classic Retro 14-Egg Cooker! This cooker can make hard boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, various salads and more - and can even be used to steam vegetables and make dumplings! With a touch of a button, cooking eggs has never been easier - just add your desired water and the alarm will sound once the eggs are done. All parts are detachable, making it easy to clean. This is the best way to prepare quick, healthy breakfasts!

School will be in session before we know it and nostalgia is here to make sure you and your family have all the essentials! We have something for everyone – from homes to dorms to apartments our items are small and compact for any space. Be sure to check out the rest of nostalgia’s fun and unique products!