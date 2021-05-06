"Oh, well a little pampering doesn't hurt anyone." Those are some words that no women would disagree with. Be it keeping up with some hottest trends or enjoying the 'new you' with enhanced curves, Brittany Ellis, founder of Bella Body Studio and recipient of The Spa Excellence Award encourages building the individual you desire to become.

Brittany's studio was launched in 2017 and practices non-invasive body contouring. Urged by her passion to create a difference, she and her team have successfully enhanced the confidence of numerous clients out there. When it comes to beauty and wellness, her brand strives to build something bigger than the "conventional beauty standards."

You might be curious what non-invasive body contouring does? Well, it's a no brainer! The procedure targets and destroys fat cells without any kind of surgery. Digging a little deeper, there are multiple options like freezing fat cells, employing heat through using ultrasound and radiofrequency energy etc. Working on your curves, these popular techniques tone you up for bidding that goodbye to your love handles or unwanted fat.

Keeping up with the multiple requirements of clients, Bella Studio has been springing up multiple services that get the clients' acquainted with the ultimate solution for their bodies that they have been looking for. Brittany says, "As much as this treatment is safe, they are perfect for shrinking the stubborn fat deposits without involving any hassles of a surgery."

Known for delivering unique services and treatments by leveraging the top line of machines, Bella Body Studio has brought in numerous satisfactory results to the table. Brittany's entrepreneurial mission to build "little luxuries towards wellbeing " in the industry has engendered incredible confidence in her clients. Driven by an aim to redefine the realm of modern self-care, Brittany further educates and empower young entrepreneurs through her BBS Body Contouring Academy. The academy imparts knowledge of Body Sculpting to the ones who aim to enter into the industry or seek to take their business to the next level. Since 2020, she has trained over 60 women globally on her results-driven technique. She continues to grow the BBS Academy’s network with monthly training and mentorships.

Going further, there’s a little more to know about Bella Body Studio. Before that, are there times when you can’t get away with a dress that hugs you a little too tight? Thanks to the popular line of Bella products that have discovered the solutions for these problems. The studio spotlights the premium products that perfectly blend with your plans of Body Sculpting.

So, whether you have plans to prepare for a big day or just hoping to give yourself a little luxurious pampering for a new look, Bella Body Studio has some amazing plans for you. This is an era where the adage "be what you want to be" is more relevant than ever. Choosing the way you want to look is a bold move and Brittany strives to bring that confidence in every individual with her beauty, wellness and personal care studio.