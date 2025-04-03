Empire State players looking for the best online casinos in New York will need to focus on a lot of factors - including game variety, reputation, bonuses, design, and whatnot.

Who has the time for that?

Well, we are here to help. After hours of extensive research, our team of gamblers has managed to find all the best online casinos in NY. Based on our very strict criteria, we found BetOnline to be the best option, but there are more websites to check out.

Sounds good? Let’s get started.

Best Online Casinos New York

BetOnline: Best overall

Wild Casino: $5,000 welcome package

Slots of Vegas: Biggest jackpots

BetUS: Top pick for table games

Bitstarz: Fastest payouts

Super Slots: Best for slots

Black Lotus: Mobile-friendly site

Red Dog: Generous reload bonuses

Lucky Creek: 24/7 customer support

Las Atlantis: Hosts regular tournaments

1. BetOnline – Best Online Casino in New York Overall

Photo Credits: File Photo

Pros:

1,000+ real money casino games

Live casino and live betting

Up to $250 in free bets

100 free spins

Accepts plenty of cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Fees on some payouts

Design could be better

If you enjoy the thrill of betting on sports and playing real money casino games, BetOnline is your best option in NY. The same goes for cryptocurrency players because this New York casino site accepts more than just Bitcoin.

Game Selection: 5/5

When you play here, you can choose from over 1,000 games. From slot games to other table games like Pai Gow Poker, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat, BetOnline has everything NY players could be looking for.

Live casino players would also have a blast playing Fresh Deck Studio Games.

Aside from real-money casino games, BetOnline also offers odds on numerous sports events, such as the NHL, MLB, NBA, and many more. Live betting odds can also enhance your sports betting experience.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.9/5

What’s an online casino gambling site without great promos?

BetOnline won’t disappoint with generous offers for both new and existing players. Once you make the first deposit, you can get up to $250 in free bets plus 100 free spins – and that’s just the beginning.

It is also home to various tournaments and reload bonuses with great cash prizes.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

If you’re looking for a BetOnline app, there’s none, but don’t turn your back on this casino just yet.

Its website is perfectly optimized for mobile use. It is very easy to use and allows you to play any of the games available on a PC device. Simply put, there is no need for a mobile casino app – you can use the website for gambling on the go.

Banking: 4.9/5

To make your online gambling experience hassle-free, BetOnline has plenty of payment solutions to offer.

In addition, this New York casino site is cryptocurrency-friendly. It accepts the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash. Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, and many others.

The minimum deposit required for any cryptocurrency is $20, and the max is $100,000.

Fiat New York players won’t feel left out because BetOnline also accepts fiat currencies via the following payment methods:

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Network - Minimum $25

Person to Person - Minimum $100

Money Order - Minimum $300

Wire Transfer - Minimum $500

Payout options are the same, with a check by courier as an added method. The minimum payout amount for cryptos is generally $20, but certain cryptos have a $50 minimum. For fiat withdrawals, the minimum amount is $500.

All crypto payouts are free of charge, but some fiat payouts come attached to a fee.

Customer Support: 5/5

BetOnline has a 24/7 customer support team that can answer any of your questions and concerns about the casino, bookie, and your account.

> Get your $250 free bets + 100 FS welcome bonus at BetOnline

2. Wild Casino – Best Bonuses of All Online Casinos in NY

Photo Credits: File Photo

Pros:

Up to $5,000 welcome package

Accepts plenty of cryptocurrencies

Monthly cash giveaways

Weekly reload bonuses

1,300+ casino games

Cons:

Could use a better mobile experience

Not the best table games

Coming up next, we have Wild Casino, our top pick for bonuses in New York. Let’s explore everything it has in store for you.

Game Selection: 4.85/5

Wild Casino has over 1,300 real money games you can choose from, most of which are slots. But aside from slot machines, you can also enjoy other table games here, like blackjack, roulette, online poker, and more.

Most games you’ll find on Wild Casino are from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and Dragon Gaming. Meanwhile, Fresh Deck Studios provides live dealer games from which you can choose.

Promos & Bonuses: 5/5

Wild Casino isn’t short of generous bonuses. As soon as you sign up at the casino, you can score a generous welcome package of up to $5,000 with 125 free spins.

Cryptocurrency users can use the code CRYPTO300 to get a 300% bonus of up to $3,000, but that’s not all. With this first code, you’ll be eligible to use the code CRYPTO150 on your next four deposits to get a 150% bonus of up to $1,500 each time.

Fiat players also won’t miss out on any great welcome offer because they can use the code WILD250 on their initial deposit for a 250% bonus of up to $1,000. After this, they can use the code WILD100 for a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 on each of their next four deposits.

Aside from these welcome bonuses, Wild Casino also offers weekly reload bonuses, a referral bonus, and monthly giveaways with huge prize pools.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.85/5

You can explore Wild Casino anywhere you are with your mobile device without any problem. No need to download an online casino app since the site is mobile-friendly. As long as you have a capable device and can go online, you’re good to go.

Banking: 4.8/5

Banking is a whole lot easier thanks to Wild Casino’s banking solutions. If you’re a crypto player, you’ll be glad to know it accepts various digital coins, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

All crypto deposits should be at least $20, except for Ethereum, which has a $50 minimum deposit requirement. The max deposit for all cryptos is $100,000.

Fiat players also won’t fall short of payment options. Here are the available methods for making a deposit and the deposit limits:

Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express: $25 to $5,000

Person to Person: $100 to $600

Money Order: $300 to $9,000

Bank Wire Transfer: $1,000; no max limit

Cashiers Check: $1,500 to $10,000

A processing fee applies to a credit or debit card deposit, so if you have crypto, you could use it instead.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

Like all our other top picks, Wild Casino also has a 24/7 customer service team that you can reach via the site’s live chat feature. You may also email them at support@wildcasino.

> Enjoy your $5,000 welcome bonus at Wild Casino

3. Slots of Vegas – Biggest Jackpots of All Online New York Casinos

(Photo Credits: File Photo

Pros:

$2,500 welcome bonus

50 free spins included in the bonus

250+ casino games

Home to various jackpot games

Weekly cashbacks

Cons:

Could use more table games

Mobile experience could be better

Looking for the biggest jackpot games to play in New York? Then make sure to take a look at Slots of Vegas – it is home to some of the best jackpot games we could find!

Game Selection: 4.6/5

The game selection at Slots of Vegas Casino is not the best in quantity, but it’s the quality that counts. It should be enough for the majority of gamblers, especially for those who are just getting started. There are about 250 games available, and all of them are from leading providers in the industry.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.75/5

Once you sign up for a new account at Slots of Vegas Promo, you can score a generous welcome package of up to $2,500. Plus, it also includes 50 free spins.

Want more bonuses? Then you are in luck – this online casino is also home to some of the most exciting reload bonuses, including regular cashbacks and so much more.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Slots of Vegas is accessible with any mobile browser. It’s perfectly fine if it doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app because the website itself is optimized for mobile usage. That said, you can play slots anytime and anywhere with your smartphone or tablet.

Banking: 4.7/5

When it comes to banking options, Slots of Vegas covers solid ground. Here are all the options you can use:

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Slots of Vegas has live chat support and an email team available 24/7. They are always very professional and helpful.

> Score your $2,500 welcome package at Slots of Vegas

4. BetUS – Best NY Online Casino for Table Games

Photo Credits: File Photo

Pros:

Live casino and live betting

Join casino contests and tournaments

Referral bonus

Plenty of table games

Daily casino promos

Cons:

Could use more slots

Design is not ideal

BetUS is known as one of America’s favorite online sportsbooks, but it’s so much more than that! Today, it is our top pick for table games.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Even if BetUS is mainly a sportsbook, it also offers great casino games. Some of the games you can play here are mainly from the casino provider, BetSoft.

While BetUS also has plenty of penny slots you can play, the site also has plenty of online blackjack games like Double Deck Blackjack, Double Exposure Blackjack, Multi-Hand Blackjack, and Single Deck Blackjack.

Besides blackjack and slot machines, BetUS also has video poker and live dealer games from Visionary iGaming.

Promos & Bonuses: 4.7/5

New York online casino players can get a casino or sports betting welcome bonus. In addition, when you sign up on the site, you can choose from a variety of bonuses to apply to your first deposit.

It offers a 125% welcome bonus for new players. This bonus can go up to $3,125 in total; make sure to use the promo code JOIN125 and deposit at least $100 to activate this offer.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

BetUS does not have a mobile app, but it’s perfectly optimized for mobile usage. The user interface is easy to navigate when you access the site with a mobile browser. A fast connection is best for the site to load instantly.

Banking: 4.85/5

Only a few banking options are available at BetUS. You can deposit with the following:

Credit Card: Minimum $50 and max $2499

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash: Minimum $10 and maximum $50,000

You can also send a cash deposit by contacting your account manager or calling the site’s customer service.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

We can say that BetUS wants to cater to customers who prefer chat support when contacting this casino, but support over the phone is where they’re best.

> Get your 125% welcome package at BetUS

5. Bitstarz Casino – Best Online Casino in New York with Fast Payouts

Photo Credits: File Photo

Pros:

Over 4,500 games

Get up to 5 BTC on the first few deposits

180 FS included in the bonus

Slot tournaments available

Supports instant payouts for crypto players

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

Customer support is a bit slow

Don’t want to get stuck playing the same New York online casino games over and over again? You can avoid that when you sign up at BitStarz Casino. With thousands of games to choose from, you can definitely find something to your liking here.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

We’re not saying it lightly when we say BitStarz is the best New York online casino for game variety - this casino boasts over 4,500 real money games you can choose from, including exclusive Bitcoin games.

If you love playing “Book of” games, you can easily find them here, too.

The site has plenty of options for having fun, and if you just don’t know which game to play, there’s a “Feeling Lucky” tab that lets the casino pick a game for you.

Promos & Bonuses: 5/5

When you play casino games online at BitStarz, you might as well go all in when you make your first few deposits to get the most out of its welcome bonuses.

As soon as you sign up at this casino, you get a welcome package that lets you get up to 5 BTC on your first four deposits. Here’s what the welcome package has in store for new New York players:

1st deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins

2nd deposit: 50% up to 1 BTC

3rd deposit: 50% up to 2 BTC

4th deposit: 100% up to 1 BTC

The free spins included in the first deposit bonus will be released to your account on a daily basis.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

BitStarz looks good and works smoothly on a mobile browser. However, we recommend going for browsers like Chrome or Safari for the best site performance, as these are good for gaming.

Banking: 4.75/5

While BitStarz is a cryptocurrency gambling site, it doesn’t beat BetOnline in terms of the number of currencies accepted. The most popular cryptos are all accepted here, so it’s all good.

Here are the deposit methods and minimum limits at BitStarz Casino:

Bitcoin: Minimum 0.0001 BTC

Bitcoin Cash: Minimum 0.001 BCH

Litecoin: Minimum 0.01 LTC

Ethereum: Minimum 0.01 ETH

Ripple: Minimum deposit of 0.001 XRP

These are the options for requesting payouts:

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple: $50 to $20,000

For New York players, Bitcoin transactions are completely free. Overall, it’s one of the best BTC casinos we could find online.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

BitStarz’s customer service has won a couple of awards for a good reason. It offers 24/7 live chat support with agents who are quick to respond. You can also email them.

>> Claim up to 1 BTC first deposit bonus at Bitstarz

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Casinos in NY

Game Selection

The general rule when it comes to game selection is that the more there is, the better - but it could also not be the case. There are NY online casino sites with plenty of games to offer, but not all are quality titles that can give you a fun NY online casino gaming experience.

So, we only chose casino sites that work with the most reputable casino software providers to be sure that all the games they offer are worth playing.

Promos & Bonuses

Another benchmark for our overview of the best NYC online casinos was the bonuses and promotions offered by the online gambling sites. However, we did not focus on the amount of the bonus only; we also kept in mind the terms and conditions associated with the bonuses.

Mobile Compatibility

We’re now in the mobile era, and people rely so much on their smartphones and other mobile devices like tablets. So, we only chose NY casinos that work well on mobile devices.

Banking

Another factor for our ranking was the payment options supported by the NY online casinos. We made sure to pick casinos that support a variety of banking methods and ensure smooth transactions.

Customer Support

Finally, our team picked real money online casinos that truly care about their users. We tested out the customer support services of each casino on our own and rated them accordingly.

We used similar criteria when ranking the best online casinos in Canada.

Best Online Casinos New York – FAQs

Can I Win Real Money at Online Casinos in NY?

Yes, you can win real money at online casinos in NY. All the New York casino sites we listed here accept real money wagers and pay out in cash.

What Online Casinos Can I Play at in New York State?

You can play casino games at the following NY casinos:

BetOnline

Wild Casino

Slots of Vegas

BetUS

Bitstarz

These are just some of the available casinos, so be sure to check our complete list above for more New York State casino sites.

Can I Play Blackjack Online for Real Money in New York?

Yes, you can play blackjack online for real money in New York. Our top picks offer some of the best blackjack games you can play, like single-deck blackjack, multi-hand blackjack, and many more.

Can I Access My Online Casino Account Outside New York?

It depends. In most cases, you can still open your online casino account outside of New York. However, we highly recommend that you let your chosen NY casino know about your travel plans.

NY casinos can be strict regarding this, and the last thing you want is for your account to be tagged as suspicious because of a sudden location change.

What Is the Best New York Online Casino?

BetOnline is the best New York online casino. It has casino favorites like online slots, poker, blackjack, and roulette. It also offers online sports betting, so gamblers have the best of both worlds here.

Can I Play at New York Online Casinos With Cryptocurrencies?

Yes, you can play games with cryptocurrencies at real money online casinos in NY. Many New York casinos accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash. If you’re looking for the best Bitcoin casino in NY, check out Bitstarz.

Are NY Online Casinos Rigged?

No, reputable NY online casinos like BetOnline are not rigged. However, the outcome of casino games always comes down to luck.

Comparing the 5 Best Online Casinos in New York

BetOnline: This is the top-rated NY online casino, thanks to its generous bonuses, great casino and betting options, and responsive customer support.

Wild Casino: Play with over 10 accepted cryptocurrencies at Wild Casino, make your first deposit, and score up to a $5,000 welcome package with an additional 125 free spins.

Slots of Vegas: This is the best NY online casino for jackpot games. Don’t forget to activate your welcome bonus of up to $2,500.

BetUS: Enjoy playing at casinos, but betting on sports has your heart? BetUS is America’s favorite online bookie.

Bitstarz Casino: With over 4,500 games to offer, BitStarz is the best choice if you’re all about variety and you use cryptos. Get a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC when you sign up at BitStarz now.

How to Sign Up at the Best NY Online Casino

Signing up at a NY casino is like signing up at any online casino - it’s fast and easy.

If you’re feeling iffy about signing up at any online NY casinos, we've got you. Here’s a quick guide on how you can sign up at BetOnline, our top pick as the best New York casino site:

Step 1: Create an Account

Click the website of BetOnline and click Join

Enter your name and email address

Create a password

Enter your New York ZIP code and phone number

Type in your date of birth

Click “Create Account”

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Open the email you provided when signing up

Follow the instructions to verify your account

Step 3: Make a Deposit & Score Your Bonus

Select your preferred payment option

Make sure to activate the welcome bonus

Finalize the deposit

Step 4: Play Casino Games in New York

Open the game library

Look for your favorite games

Play online casino games in New York

So, What Are the Best Online Casinos in NY?

And there you have it! We hope we have helped you figure out which New York casinos are best for you.

Be sure to drop by our top picks like BetOnline and Wild Casino, and don’t forget to claim their welcome bonuses!

Good luck with the games you’ll play and bets you’ll place - and please remember to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you think you are developing a gambling addiction problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with a professional.

The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)