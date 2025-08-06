Actress, model, entrepreneur and now, a Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 contestant. Gizele Thakral is back in the spotlight, a decade after first appearing on Bigg Boss Hindi. From her roots in Rajasthan to her Kerala connection and her Bollywood innings, Gizele’s journey has been anything but ordinary. ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam’ Season 7: Full List of 20 Contestants Revealed As Mohanlal Returns With New Twists and Drama (Read To Know)

Who is Gizele Thakral?

Born on September 4, 1996, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Gizele is the daughter of a Punjabi father and a Malayali mother. She spent her early years growing up in Punjab and Dubai which helped shape her multicultural personality. She began her modelling career at the age of 14 and went on to win titles like Miss Best Body, Miss Potential and even Miss Rajasthan in her teenage years. Did Kichcha Sudeep Confirm His Return As Host of ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ Along With a Four-Season Contract With the Reality Show’s Makers?

Gizele Thakral's Bollywood Journey

Gizele entered the glam world by participating in Gladrags Model Hunt, where she made it to the top five finalists. After that she entered Bollywood, making her acting debut in Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 in 2016 as Meri Lee, followed by a role as Titli Boobna in Mastizaade same year and later in The Great Indian Casino in 2019. She also featured as a Kingfisher Calendar girl. While many remember her from her short but memorable time on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 hosted by Salman Khan, Gizele had to leave the show early due to an injury. Now, she’s back but this time on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by legendary Mohanlal.

Gizele Thakral Returns to ‘Bigg Boss’ After 10 Years

Speaking to Hindustan Times before entering the Bigg Boss house, Gizele expressed her excitement and determination to make a mark this time. “One thing that hasn’t changed is that audiences connect the most when you’re completely authentic and real. I’ll be true to myself just like I was in the previous season,” she shared. “It definitely feels nostalgic to be entering the Bigg Boss house again after a decade, but this time I’m even more determined to prove my mettle.” Talking about her exit from Season 9 due to injury, Gizele added, “I’ve always felt I didn’t get my fair chance to show what I’m truly capable of in that game. This time around, I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got… My biggest goal is to stay injury-free and give my best so I can finally bring home the trophy.” ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam’ Season 7: Mohanlal Confirms Return As Show’s Host, Drops Power-Packed ‘Empuraan’-Style First Promo (Watch Video)

Gizele Thakral Embraces Malayalam Roots, Calls Mohanlal an Inspiring Mentor

Remarkably, Gizele says speaking Malayalam won’t be a challenge for her. “Not at all! Not many people know it, but I'm half Malayali. My mom has always wanted me to do something in the language. This felt like the perfect opportunity to honour that wish.” Her return to reality television feels like a full-circle moment, especially since she admires the host deeply. “I’ve grown up watching Mohanlal’s films. He's truly a legendary actor… He’s a patient and supportive host who genuinely guides the contestants rather than just presenting the show. I’m really looking forward to experiencing his energy and mentorship this season, too.”

Gizele Thakral’s Reality TV Journey

Beyond Bigg Boss, Gizele has appeared in several reality shows including Survivor India, Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki and Comedy Nights Bachao. But for her, it’s not just about being on screen, it’s about being seen for who she truly is. From the fashion ramps of Dubai to the chaotic Bigg Boss house, Gizele Thakral’s journey is one of glam and growth and her story is just getting started.

